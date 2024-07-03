iifl-logo-icon 1
APM Industries Ltd Share Price

52.71
(-0.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

  • Open52.71
  • Day's High52.71
  • 52 Wk High91.98
  • Prev. Close52.92
  • Day's Low52.71
  • 52 Wk Low 45
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E115.04
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value78.2
  • EPS0.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)113.91
  • Div. Yield0.94
No Records Found

APM Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

APM Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

APM Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

APM Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 35.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

APM Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.32

4.32

4.32

4.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

166.6

165.65

146.56

131.86

Net Worth

170.92

169.97

150.88

136.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

236.56

268.29

275.72

247.5

yoy growth (%)

-11.82

-2.69

11.4

-6.94

Raw materials

-130.7

-147.09

-154.77

-138.35

As % of sales

55.25

54.82

56.13

55.89

Employee costs

-40.98

-44.29

-38.5

-36.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.8

7.14

18.02

23.18

Depreciation

-6.49

-6.14

-4.85

-4.2

Tax paid

-2.01

0.03

-5.48

-7.15

Working capital

-10.87

-2.22

-9.52

10.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.82

-2.69

11.4

-6.94

Op profit growth

-2.84

-8.73

-4.83

-38.43

EBIT growth

-10.25

-45.7

-13.57

-20.34

Net profit growth

-33.19

-42.82

-21.77

-20.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

276.09

247.71

Excise Duty

0.06

0.11

Net Sales

276.03

247.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8.86

10.76

APM Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT APM Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

R K Rajgarhia

Managing Director

H R Sharma

Independent Director

Uma Hada

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Jain

Non Executive Director

Deepak Harlalka

Independent Director

Manish Garg

Independent Director

Nirmala Bagri

Additional Director

Harpal Singh Chawla

Additional Director

Sanjay Rajgarhia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by APM Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1974, APM Industries, a Company belonging to the Rajgarhia Group, is engaged in the manufacture and selling of Man-made Fibres Spun Yarn and Sewing Thread.In 1993, the company implemented a modernisation-cum-balancing programme at its existing unit whereby, the installed spindleage increased from 19,136 to 20,608. The additional spindles were operational by mid-1994. The company has been expanding its capacity since 1990 --from 16,256 spindles to nearly 20,000 spindles. Most of the capital investments for these expansion programmes were met out of internal accruals.In 1994, the company envisaged to set up a separate unit with a capacity of 9600 spindles at an estimated capital investment of Rs 1600 lac. The project was implemented in two phases -- the first phase comprising 6720 spindles. In 1995-96, the company registered an increase of 57% in the gross sales. But there has been only marginal increase in net profit due to significant increase in financial charges and sharp increase in the raw material cost. The Company has successfully implemented modernisation-cum-balancing equipment scheme at its spinning mill at Bhiwadi. The Company has installed a power plant of 2.5 MW capacity during the year 1999-2000 to reduce dependence on grid supply.During 2000-01, the sales of the company has risen to Rs.133.60 crores from Rs.118.97 crores,which was 12.30% higher than the previous year.The Power Division second unit with capacity of 2.5 MW started its commercial p
Company FAQs

What is the APM Industries Ltd share price today?

The APM Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of APM Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of APM Industries Ltd is ₹113.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of APM Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of APM Industries Ltd is 115.04 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of APM Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a APM Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of APM Industries Ltd is ₹45 and ₹91.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of APM Industries Ltd?

APM Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.19%, 3 Years at 7.71%, 1 Year at 0.78%, 6 Month at -11.19%, 3 Month at -3.08% and 1 Month at 11.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of APM Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of APM Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.19 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 35.78 %

