SectorTextiles
Open₹52.71
Prev. Close₹52.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹52.71
Day's Low₹52.71
52 Week's High₹91.98
52 Week's Low₹45
Book Value₹78.2
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)113.91
P/E115.04
EPS0.46
Divi. Yield0.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.6
165.65
146.56
131.86
Net Worth
170.92
169.97
150.88
136.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
236.56
268.29
275.72
247.5
yoy growth (%)
-11.82
-2.69
11.4
-6.94
Raw materials
-130.7
-147.09
-154.77
-138.35
As % of sales
55.25
54.82
56.13
55.89
Employee costs
-40.98
-44.29
-38.5
-36.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.8
7.14
18.02
23.18
Depreciation
-6.49
-6.14
-4.85
-4.2
Tax paid
-2.01
0.03
-5.48
-7.15
Working capital
-10.87
-2.22
-9.52
10.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.82
-2.69
11.4
-6.94
Op profit growth
-2.84
-8.73
-4.83
-38.43
EBIT growth
-10.25
-45.7
-13.57
-20.34
Net profit growth
-33.19
-42.82
-21.77
-20.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
276.09
247.71
Excise Duty
0.06
0.11
Net Sales
276.03
247.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8.86
10.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
R K Rajgarhia
Managing Director
H R Sharma
Independent Director
Uma Hada
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Jain
Non Executive Director
Deepak Harlalka
Independent Director
Manish Garg
Independent Director
Nirmala Bagri
Additional Director
Harpal Singh Chawla
Additional Director
Sanjay Rajgarhia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by APM Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1974, APM Industries, a Company belonging to the Rajgarhia Group, is engaged in the manufacture and selling of Man-made Fibres Spun Yarn and Sewing Thread.In 1993, the company implemented a modernisation-cum-balancing programme at its existing unit whereby, the installed spindleage increased from 19,136 to 20,608. The additional spindles were operational by mid-1994. The company has been expanding its capacity since 1990 --from 16,256 spindles to nearly 20,000 spindles. Most of the capital investments for these expansion programmes were met out of internal accruals.In 1994, the company envisaged to set up a separate unit with a capacity of 9600 spindles at an estimated capital investment of Rs 1600 lac. The project was implemented in two phases -- the first phase comprising 6720 spindles. In 1995-96, the company registered an increase of 57% in the gross sales. But there has been only marginal increase in net profit due to significant increase in financial charges and sharp increase in the raw material cost. The Company has successfully implemented modernisation-cum-balancing equipment scheme at its spinning mill at Bhiwadi. The Company has installed a power plant of 2.5 MW capacity during the year 1999-2000 to reduce dependence on grid supply.During 2000-01, the sales of the company has risen to Rs.133.60 crores from Rs.118.97 crores,which was 12.30% higher than the previous year.The Power Division second unit with capacity of 2.5 MW started its commercial p
Read More
The APM Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of APM Industries Ltd is ₹113.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of APM Industries Ltd is 115.04 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a APM Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of APM Industries Ltd is ₹45 and ₹91.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
APM Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.19%, 3 Years at 7.71%, 1 Year at 0.78%, 6 Month at -11.19%, 3 Month at -3.08% and 1 Month at 11.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.