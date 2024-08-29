AGM 24/09/2024 The 50th AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Please find attached Outcome of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)