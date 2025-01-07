iifl-logo-icon 1
APM Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51
(1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:04:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

236.56

268.29

275.72

247.5

yoy growth (%)

-11.82

-2.69

11.4

-6.94

Raw materials

-130.7

-147.09

-154.77

-138.35

As % of sales

55.25

54.82

56.13

55.89

Employee costs

-40.98

-44.29

-38.5

-36.22

As % of sales

17.32

16.5

13.96

14.63

Other costs

-48.84

-60.4

-64.36

-53.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.64

22.51

23.34

21.78

Operating profit

16.04

16.51

18.09

19.01

OPM

6.78

6.15

6.56

7.68

Depreciation

-6.49

-6.14

-4.85

-4.2

Interest expense

-3.97

-4.86

-4.08

-2.39

Other income

1.22

1.63

8.86

10.76

Profit before tax

6.8

7.14

18.02

23.18

Taxes

-2.01

0.03

-5.48

-7.15

Tax rate

-29.55

0.42

-30.41

-30.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.79

7.17

12.54

16.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.79

7.17

12.54

16.03

yoy growth (%)

-33.19

-42.82

-21.77

-20.22

NPM

2.02

2.67

4.54

6.47

