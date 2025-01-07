Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
236.56
268.29
275.72
247.5
yoy growth (%)
-11.82
-2.69
11.4
-6.94
Raw materials
-130.7
-147.09
-154.77
-138.35
As % of sales
55.25
54.82
56.13
55.89
Employee costs
-40.98
-44.29
-38.5
-36.22
As % of sales
17.32
16.5
13.96
14.63
Other costs
-48.84
-60.4
-64.36
-53.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.64
22.51
23.34
21.78
Operating profit
16.04
16.51
18.09
19.01
OPM
6.78
6.15
6.56
7.68
Depreciation
-6.49
-6.14
-4.85
-4.2
Interest expense
-3.97
-4.86
-4.08
-2.39
Other income
1.22
1.63
8.86
10.76
Profit before tax
6.8
7.14
18.02
23.18
Taxes
-2.01
0.03
-5.48
-7.15
Tax rate
-29.55
0.42
-30.41
-30.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.79
7.17
12.54
16.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.79
7.17
12.54
16.03
yoy growth (%)
-33.19
-42.82
-21.77
-20.22
NPM
2.02
2.67
4.54
6.47
