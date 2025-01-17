iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

APM Industries Ltd Key Ratios

48.9
(2.93%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR APM Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.48

Op profit growth

-3.41

EBIT growth

-12.5

Net profit growth

-20.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.65

7.68

EBIT margin

8.11

10.33

Net profit margin

4.62

6.47

RoCE

8.4

RoNW

1.72

RoA

1.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.91

7.43

Dividend per share

1

2

Cash EPS

3.66

5.47

Book value per share

88.01

82.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.34

7.61

P/CEPS

11.86

10.32

P/B

0.49

0.68

EV/EBIDTA

5.85

6.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

16.92

20.19

Tax payout

-30.31

-30.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.74

Inventory days

57.75

Creditor days

-20.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.48

-10.7

Net debt / equity

0.23

0.22

Net debt / op. profit

2.44

2.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.06

-55.87

Employee costs

-13.94

-14.62

Other costs

-23.32

-21.8

APM Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR APM Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.