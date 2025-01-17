Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.48
Op profit growth
-3.41
EBIT growth
-12.5
Net profit growth
-20.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.65
7.68
EBIT margin
8.11
10.33
Net profit margin
4.62
6.47
RoCE
8.4
RoNW
1.72
RoA
1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.91
7.43
Dividend per share
1
2
Cash EPS
3.66
5.47
Book value per share
88.01
82.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.34
7.61
P/CEPS
11.86
10.32
P/B
0.49
0.68
EV/EBIDTA
5.85
6.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
16.92
20.19
Tax payout
-30.31
-30.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.74
Inventory days
57.75
Creditor days
-20.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.48
-10.7
Net debt / equity
0.23
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
2.44
2.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.06
-55.87
Employee costs
-13.94
-14.62
Other costs
-23.32
-21.8
