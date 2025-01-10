APM Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.32
4.32
4.32
4.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.6
165.65
146.56
131.86
Net Worth
170.92
169.97
150.88
136.18
Minority Interest
Debt
28.88
23.64
35.47
32.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.18
35.87
34.61
32.39
Total Liabilities
234.98
229.48
220.96
201.26
Fixed Assets
172.69
170.38
160.76
152.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.36
2.31
1.62
3.03
Networking Capital
59.42
55.54
57.7
44.54
Inventories
53.57
50.83
47.99
43.84
Inventory Days
67.64
Sundry Debtors
10.01
13.15
19.92
15.1
Debtor Days
23.29
Other Current Assets
14.64
12.81
10.37
8.54
Sundry Creditors
-11.64
-12.16
-11.34
-13.16
Creditor Days
20.3
Other Current Liabilities
-7.16
-9.09
-9.24
-9.78
Cash
0.51
1.25
0.88
1.16
Total Assets
234.98
229.48
220.96
201.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.