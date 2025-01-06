iifl-logo-icon 1
APM Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

50.4
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025

APM Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.8

7.14

18.02

23.18

Depreciation

-6.49

-6.14

-4.85

-4.2

Tax paid

-2.01

0.03

-5.48

-7.15

Working capital

-10.87

-2.22

-9.52

10.28

Other operating items

Operating

-12.57

-1.18

-1.82

22.11

Capital expenditure

0.87

21.52

19.74

-73.41

Free cash flow

-11.69

20.33

17.91

-51.3

Equity raised

253.99

305.43

349.75

346.16

Investing

0

-71.28

13.2

7.07

Financing

-8.07

5.14

13.53

19.89

Dividends paid

0

0

2.16

3.24

Net in cash

234.23

259.62

396.55

325.06

