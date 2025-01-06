APM Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.8
7.14
18.02
23.18
Depreciation
-6.49
-6.14
-4.85
-4.2
Tax paid
-2.01
0.03
-5.48
-7.15
Working capital
-10.87
-2.22
-9.52
10.28
Other operating items
Operating
-12.57
-1.18
-1.82
22.11
Capital expenditure
0.87
21.52
19.74
-73.41
Free cash flow
-11.69
20.33
17.91
-51.3
Equity raised
253.99
305.43
349.75
346.16
Investing
0
-71.28
13.2
7.07
Financing
-8.07
5.14
13.53
19.89
Dividends paid
0
0
2.16
3.24
Net in cash
234.23
259.62
396.55
325.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.