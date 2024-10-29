Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

APM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024. APM Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on October 29, 2024, inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and appointment of Harpal Singh Chawla as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

APM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. APM Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 02, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

APM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and (b) Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board approved Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. APM Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 24, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend Final Dividend. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Board approved Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024