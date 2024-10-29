iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
APM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024. APM Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on October 29, 2024, inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and appointment of Harpal Singh Chawla as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
APM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. APM Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 02, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
APM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and (b) Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board approved Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. APM Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 24, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend Final Dividend. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Board approved Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
APM INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

