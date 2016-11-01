iifl-logo-icon 1
Archon Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

12.96
(4.94%)
Nov 1, 2016|12:35:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

1.21

0.65

0.65

0.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

0.67

0.68

0.68

Net Worth

2.58

1.32

1.33

1.33

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.58

1.42

1.43

1.43

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1

1.29

1.19

1.33

Inventories

0

0

0.01

0.29

Inventory Days

0

2.27

Sundry Debtors

0.02

1.11

1.16

2.29

Debtor Days

4,987.28

263.39

Other Current Assets

1.87

0.84

0.7

1.17

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.66

-0.68

-2.39

Creditor Days

2,965.41

154.4

Other Current Liabilities

-0.88

0

0

-0.02

Cash

1.52

0.08

0.18

0.02

Total Assets

2.58

1.43

1.43

1.43

