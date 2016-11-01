Archon Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
1.21
0.65
0.65
0.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.37
0.67
0.68
0.68
Net Worth
2.58
1.32
1.33
1.33
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.58
1.42
1.43
1.43
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1
1.29
1.19
1.33
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0.29
Inventory Days
0
2.27
Sundry Debtors
0.02
1.11
1.16
2.29
Debtor Days
4,987.28
263.39
Other Current Assets
1.87
0.84
0.7
1.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.66
-0.68
-2.39
Creditor Days
2,965.41
154.4
Other Current Liabilities
-0.88
0
0
-0.02
Cash
1.52
0.08
0.18
0.02
Total Assets
2.58
1.43
1.43
1.43
