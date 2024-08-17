iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Archon Industries Ltd Share Price

12.96
(4.94%)
Nov 1, 2016|12:35:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Archon Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

12.96

Prev. Close

12.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.96

Day's Low

12.96

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

36.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.57

P/E

0.9

EPS

14.46

Divi. Yield

0

Archon Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Archon Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Archon Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:12 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.72%

Non-Promoter- 55.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Archon Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

1.21

0.65

0.65

0.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

0.67

0.68

0.68

Net Worth

2.58

1.32

1.33

1.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.08

1.6

yoy growth (%)

-94.94

Raw materials

-0.08

-1.55

As % of sales

99.7

96.7

Employee costs

-0.02

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

-9.35

Working capital

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.94

Op profit growth

171.31

EBIT growth

206.62

Net profit growth

311.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Archon Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Archon Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Devandra Singh

Managing Director

Chandrashekhar Panchal

Director

Nehal Panchal

Director

Manish Shivabhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Archon Industries Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Archon Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.