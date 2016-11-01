iifl-logo-icon 1
Archon Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.96
(4.94%)
Nov 1, 2016|12:35:21 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.08

1.6

yoy growth (%)

-94.94

Raw materials

-0.08

-1.55

As % of sales

99.7

96.7

Employee costs

-0.02

0

As % of sales

31.38

0

Other costs

-0.04

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.16

4.8

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.02

OPM

-81.25

-1.51

Depreciation

0

0

Interest expense

0

-2.1

Other income

0.06

0.02

Profit before tax

0

0

Taxes

0

-9.35

Tax rate

18.38

6.72

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0

0

yoy growth (%)

311.91

NPM

-7.52

-0.09

Archon Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

