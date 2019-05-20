iifl-logo-icon 1
Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.82
(0.00%)
May 20, 2019|11:05:03 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.49

-0.18

0.08

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.19

-0.16

-0.07

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.44

0.48

0.45

0.04

Other operating items

Operating

-0.26

0.05

0.35

-0.28

Capital expenditure

0.44

0.17

0.75

-0.37

Free cash flow

0.17

0.22

1.1

-0.66

Equity raised

-7.65

-7.14

-7.22

-6.57

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.34

12.79

12.15

10.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.86

5.87

6.02

3.21

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd

