Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.49
-0.18
0.08
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.19
-0.16
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.44
0.48
0.45
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.26
0.05
0.35
-0.28
Capital expenditure
0.44
0.17
0.75
-0.37
Free cash flow
0.17
0.22
1.1
-0.66
Equity raised
-7.65
-7.14
-7.22
-6.57
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.34
12.79
12.15
10.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.86
5.87
6.02
3.21
