Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.82
(0.00%)
May 20, 2019|11:05:03 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

6.79

6.65

3.43

4.6

yoy growth (%)

2.03

93.57

-25.25

31.45

Raw materials

-1.08

-1.78

1.06

-0.32

As % of sales

15.91

26.88

31.05

7.11

Employee costs

-1.78

-1.7

-1.26

-1.14

As % of sales

26.22

25.68

36.87

24.78

Other costs

-4.43

-3.49

-3.22

-3.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.37

52.57

93.89

76.04

Operating profit

-0.51

-0.34

0

-0.36

OPM

-7.51

-5.14

0.27

-7.94

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.19

-0.16

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.45

-0.25

-0.36

-0.36

Other income

0.67

0.61

0.6

0.53

Profit before tax

-0.49

-0.18

0.08

-0.25

Taxes

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0

20.91

-18.82

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.49

-0.22

0.06

-0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.49

-0.22

0.06

-0.25

yoy growth (%)

121.94

-420.1

-126.94

-31.22

NPM

-7.3

-3.36

2.03

-5.63

