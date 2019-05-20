Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
6.79
6.65
3.43
4.6
yoy growth (%)
2.03
93.57
-25.25
31.45
Raw materials
-1.08
-1.78
1.06
-0.32
As % of sales
15.91
26.88
31.05
7.11
Employee costs
-1.78
-1.7
-1.26
-1.14
As % of sales
26.22
25.68
36.87
24.78
Other costs
-4.43
-3.49
-3.22
-3.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.37
52.57
93.89
76.04
Operating profit
-0.51
-0.34
0
-0.36
OPM
-7.51
-5.14
0.27
-7.94
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.19
-0.16
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.45
-0.25
-0.36
-0.36
Other income
0.67
0.61
0.6
0.53
Profit before tax
-0.49
-0.18
0.08
-0.25
Taxes
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0
20.91
-18.82
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.49
-0.22
0.06
-0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.49
-0.22
0.06
-0.25
yoy growth (%)
121.94
-420.1
-126.94
-31.22
NPM
-7.3
-3.36
2.03
-5.63
