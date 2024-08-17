iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd Share Price

1.82
(0.00%)
May 20, 2019|11:05:03 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

1.82

Prev. Close

1.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.82

Day's Low

1.82

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:22 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.85%

Institutions: 0.85%

Non-Institutions: 39.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.34

-3.81

-3.56

-3.6

Net Worth

0.97

1.5

1.75

1.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

6.79

6.65

3.43

4.6

yoy growth (%)

2.03

93.57

-25.25

31.45

Raw materials

-1.08

-1.78

1.06

-0.32

As % of sales

15.91

26.88

31.05

7.11

Employee costs

-1.78

-1.7

-1.26

-1.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.49

-0.18

0.08

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.19

-0.16

-0.07

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.44

0.48

0.45

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.03

93.57

-25.25

31.45

Op profit growth

49

-3,718.47

-102.59

118.33

EBIT growth

-156.38

-83.56

337.98

-513.01

Net profit growth

121.94

-420.1

-126.94

-31.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harsh Kumar Bajoria

Director

Shalakya Kumar Bajoria

Independent Director

Chandi Prasad Poddar

Independent Director

Naresh Shah

Independent Director

Pramila Bajoria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd

Summary

Arcuttipore Tea Company (ATL) was incorporated in 1869. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company, which was looking after the management of the company as managing agent, resigned in 1956 and the management was taken over by a board of directors comprising the present promoter U S Bijoria and others. The company owned a tea estate at Silchar (Cachar district), Assam. The yield per hectare has increased from 400 kg to 2450 kg due to efforts made by the management.ATL came out with a Rs.6 crores public issue at a premium of Rs.30 in Mar95 to part-finance a Rs.10 crores project to increase the capacity from 7 lac kg pa to 14 lac kg pa and to diversify into tea exports, teak plantation and black pepper. Hemalatha Textiles, Star Textiles & Industries, Hooghly Mills and Mega Market Share resources are the other group companies. During 1996-97, the export order of tea has increased by 5 crores and on the basis of enquiry the company is expecting few more orders. The company is also now actively considering the project for the manufature of Flavour Tea.Company has undertaken job contract for development of 650 acers of land for tea cultivation i.e. Nathsol Tea estate & Srikona Tea estate, this will help to improve the bottomline.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.