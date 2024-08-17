Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹1.82
Prev. Close₹1.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.82
Day's Low₹1.82
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.34
-3.81
-3.56
-3.6
Net Worth
0.97
1.5
1.75
1.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
6.79
6.65
3.43
4.6
yoy growth (%)
2.03
93.57
-25.25
31.45
Raw materials
-1.08
-1.78
1.06
-0.32
As % of sales
15.91
26.88
31.05
7.11
Employee costs
-1.78
-1.7
-1.26
-1.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.49
-0.18
0.08
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.19
-0.16
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.44
0.48
0.45
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.03
93.57
-25.25
31.45
Op profit growth
49
-3,718.47
-102.59
118.33
EBIT growth
-156.38
-83.56
337.98
-513.01
Net profit growth
121.94
-420.1
-126.94
-31.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Harsh Kumar Bajoria
Director
Shalakya Kumar Bajoria
Independent Director
Chandi Prasad Poddar
Independent Director
Naresh Shah
Independent Director
Pramila Bajoria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arcuttipore Tea Co Ltd
Summary
Arcuttipore Tea Company (ATL) was incorporated in 1869. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company, which was looking after the management of the company as managing agent, resigned in 1956 and the management was taken over by a board of directors comprising the present promoter U S Bijoria and others. The company owned a tea estate at Silchar (Cachar district), Assam. The yield per hectare has increased from 400 kg to 2450 kg due to efforts made by the management.ATL came out with a Rs.6 crores public issue at a premium of Rs.30 in Mar95 to part-finance a Rs.10 crores project to increase the capacity from 7 lac kg pa to 14 lac kg pa and to diversify into tea exports, teak plantation and black pepper. Hemalatha Textiles, Star Textiles & Industries, Hooghly Mills and Mega Market Share resources are the other group companies. During 1996-97, the export order of tea has increased by 5 crores and on the basis of enquiry the company is expecting few more orders. The company is also now actively considering the project for the manufature of Flavour Tea.Company has undertaken job contract for development of 650 acers of land for tea cultivation i.e. Nathsol Tea estate & Srikona Tea estate, this will help to improve the bottomline.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.