TO THE MEMBERS

Your Directors present their 149th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2018.

Financial Summary Amount in Rs. Particulars 2017-18 2016-17 Profit/ (Loss) before depreciation (28,66,247) 1,26,157 Provision for depreciation 20,98,084 19,75,995 Profit/ (Loss) after depreciation (49,64,331) (18,49,838) Provision for Taxation (for earlier year) - (3,86,857) Profit / (Loss) after tax (49,64,331) (22,36,695) Add:(Loss) Brought forward from previous year (12,51,17,521) (12,28,80,826) Transfer to Balance Sheet (13,00,81,852) (12,51,17,521) Profit available for appropriation Nil Nil

Dividend

In view of accumulated losses and losses for the year , no dividend is recommended for the Financial Year under reference and no transfer is proposed to be made to Reserves.

Share Capital

During the year, the Company has not issued any shares with or without differential voting rights, granted stock options or issued sweat equity shares. The Paid up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2018 is Rs. 530.83 lakhs

Operations and General View Green Leaf & Made Tea

Your company has produced 18,72,244 kgs of green leaf in the year 2017-18 as compared to production of green leaf of 19,25,369 kgs, in the year 2016-17, resulting in drop of green production of 53,125 kgs as there had been un-favourable climate and undistributed rain in the year. This had caused to bring down deep fall in green leaf production against budgeted production of 21,00,000 kgs for the year. During the year under review, your company has inducted private funds and also operating accruals if any, in the operation to achieve better production of green leaf and correspondingly good quality of tea made production in periods to come. Your Company has made capital investment of Rs.44,54,622/-as compared to Rs.16,58,993/--in previous year in land development and machineries. There has been continuous endeavor to take the company out from the financial crisis. As against this years Green leaf production (including bought leaf of 7,43,270 kgs,), your company has manufactured 6,03,230 kgs. of tea (inclusive of 1,55,851 kgs on bought leaf) as compared to 4,87,519 kgs. in the previous year. Efforts are being made to increase in recovery and improvement in quality of made tea so that good amount of margin on sale of its tea product could be registered in this competitive domestic market.

It is pleasure to mention state that your company has been regular in payment of stipulated old statutory dues and meeting increasing labour dues, amenities to staff and production overheads. In order to reduce cost of production at the initial period of season, your company has already started made tea production with bought leaf in the initial period of the season.

Performance

Your Directors report that there has been no cash profit during the year and the continuous erosion of net worth of the company in the current year too. The company has written back liabilities amounting Rs.44,49,763./- during the year. Your company has not obtained their entitlements of subsidy on plantation for the current period.

Future Prospects

Your Directors mention that there are ups and downs in demand of tea in the domestic market as well as in overseas markets in the current season. Your Directors contemplate that your company would be able to produce good quality and quantity of tea as well as higher production of tea with good quality so that it would sustain reasonable margin to meet cost of production and incidental overheads. It is stated that necessary steps are being taken for manuring the garden, and repairs of machineries and repairs of factory buildings so that there be improvement in production of green leaf and better recovery of made tea and of quality tea.

Your company is targeting to achieve positive results in the current season provided there would have been production of green leaf as per estimation. The company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture / associate companies.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)( c) of the Companies Act 2013 and based upon representation of Management, the Board, to the best of its knowledge and belief, states that:

(a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) it has selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2018 and of the loss of the Company for the financial year ended on that.

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and such controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

(f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively ;

Auditors Report / Secretarial Audit Report

The Notes on Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and the same need no further explanations in this regard. Certain observations made in the Secretarial Audit Report are self explanatory and no further explanations are required in this regard.

Corporate Governance And Management Discussion & Analysis

A separate Report on ‘Corporate Governance together with a Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary on Compliance thereof and a Certificate from the Companys CEO pursuant clause 49 of the Listing agreement are attached as Annexure I of this Annual Report.

The "Management Discussion & Analysis" is attached as Annexure II to this Annual report.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

The Board confirms that it has the required number of Independent Directors as envisaged under Section 149(4) of the Act and Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company has received declaration from the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b)(vi) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Mr. C.P.Poddar (DIN: 00739513), non executive director, retires at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment and an appropriate resolution has also been included as part of the Notice convening the forth coming Annual General Meeting. His brief profile is given in the Report on Corporate Governance. Mrs. Pramila Bajoria, woman director, (DIN:07123162) retires at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment and an appropriate resolution has also been included as part of the Notice convening the forth coming Annual General Meeting. Her brief profile is given in the Report on Corporate Governance. In compliance with Section 203 of the Act, Shri Harsh Kumar Bajoria, as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director is appointed as Key Managerial Personnel during the under reference. There is no Chief Financial Officer appointed by the Company. Mr. Harsh Kumar Bajoria, CEO & the Managing Director of the company, has informed that in view of losses in the year, he has forgone his remuneration for the year and has decided to continue rendering his services as CEO & Managing Director as he had been rending services in earlier years even without remuneration. The company took on record the appreciation of services rendered by Mr. Harsh Kumar Bajoria during the year and his continued support. However, renewal of the letter of appointment and remuneration of Mr. Harsh Kumar Bajoria as Managing Director of the company and the requisites compliances in this regard under the provisions of the Companies Act with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, are still pending.

Evaluation of performance of Board and its Committees

In compliance with the provisions of the Act and Regulation 17(10) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has evaluated its own performance during the year under report along with that of its various Committees and its individual Directors. The Independent Directors also reviewed the performance of the Non – Independent Director of the Company.

Number of Board Meetings

The Board met four times during the financial year 2017-18. Details of Meetings and the attendance of each Director is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company

The Company has in place a formal Nomination and remuneration Policy pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the text of the policy is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

Annexure III. Audit committee

The Boards Audit Committee comprises Sri C.P. Poddar and Sri Naresh Shah. During the year under the report, there were no disagreements whatsoever between the audit Committee and the Board.

Related Party Transactions

All related party transactions that were entered during the Financial Year were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and provisions of section 188 of the Act were not attracted. The related party transactions in the prescribed Form AOC -2 forms part of the Directors Report .There were no materially significant related party transactions made during the period under review by the Company with promoters, Directors or other designated persons which could have potential conflict with the interest of the company at large. Necessary disclosure regarding transactions with related parties has been made in the Notes to the Audited Accounts. Pursuant to Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Related Party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Where required, prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for continuous transactions and the corresponding actual transactions are reviewed at subsequent Audit Committee Meetings. The company has no Related Party Transactions policy that is to be given on the website of the company under the head investors corporate Governance.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

(i) The Company has given interest free advances given in the nature of loan to some of companies covered under provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. The amount of Interest free advances given in the nature of loan is Rs.21,50,000/- are as on 31st March, 2018. The purpose was to utilize the advances amount for their general business purposes.

(ii) The loan and advances given to employees are interest free and the same are being covered under the remuneration policy of the company. Hence, Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable.

(iii) The company has not provided any guarantee nor made any investment cover U/S 186 of the Act during the year under Report.

(iv) The details of the investments made by the company in earlier years are given in the notes of the financial statements.

Fixed Deposit

The company has had interest bearing loan of Rs.1,00,00,000/- from an individual as on 31st March 2018.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives

The Company does not meet the criteria specified in Section 135 of the Act requiring it to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and formulate a policy for this purpose.

Whistle Blower Policy

In compliance with the provisions of section 177 (9) of the Act and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with CSE and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has not codified whistle Policy which is to be hosted on its website (www.arcuttiporeteaco.co.in) Statutory Auditors

As per Section 139 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act , 2013 pursuant to the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company and its Board of Directors, MRK Associates, Chartered Accountants having registration no.007726C, are recommended for ratification of appointment as the Auditor of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 27th September, 2018, on the remuneration and other terms and conditions as may be fixed by the Board of Directors. M/S MRK Associates, Chartered Accountant, have given their consent to the Company that their appointment satisfies the criteria prescribed in Section 141 of the Act and are not disqualified for appointment. The Board recommends for ratification by the shareholders regarding their appointment.

Cost Auditor

As the manufacturing activities of the Company is below the threshold limit per Notification dated 30th June, 2014 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the company is not required to maintain cost record, and no cost auditor u/s 148 of the company Act 2013 was appointed.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204) of the Company Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 The Board has appointed B.K. BARIK & ASSOCIATES Company secretary in practice to audit the secretarial records of the Company in respect of the Financial Year 2017-18. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is attached in Annexure IV to this Report.

Risk management and Significant Orders

The management is continuously endeavouring to deal with perceived risks in its business by indentifying and evaluating business risks and opportunities. This year, the tea garden has caused business loss. In the opinion of the Board, the risk involved due to that may threaten the existence of the company.

During the year under Report, there are no significant and material orders passed by Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the companys going concern status and its future operations.

Internal Control Systems

The company has adequate system of internal control commensurate with the size and nature of business. Procedures are in place to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss, all transactions are authorized, recorded and appropriately reported. The internal control system is monitored and evaluated by the Management, which interacts with the Audit Committee.

Energy, Technology & Foreign Exchange

The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is stated in Annexure V attached herewith this report. There were no foreign exchange earnings during the year under review and details of Outgo are given in the accounts.

Particulars of Employees

Particulars as required under Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 are not given, as no employee of the Company falls under the prescribed category.

Disclosure Under Sexual Harassment of Women At Workplace

Following implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, a summary of complaints received or disposed of during the Financial Year 2017-18 have been provided as under:-

No. of Complaints received Nil No. of complaints disposed off Nil

Extract From Annual Return

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual return in form MGT 9 as required under section 92 of the Act are given as Annexure VI to this Report.

Miscellaneous

1. Industrial Relations:

During the year under review, the Company enjoyed cordial relationship with the workers and employees at all levels.

Acknowledgement

Your Directors acknowledge the understanding and support shown by the Government, lenders, bankers, Share holders, Stock Exchanges, suppliers employees and all other business associates for the growth of the organization. Your Directors place on record their appreciation of the wholehearted support extended by the concerned persons of the company.

For and on behalf of the Board Kolkata HARSH KUMAR BAJORIA Date: 29.05.2018 (DIN: 00893180) CEO & Managing Director

Annexure V to the Directors Report

Information under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and forming part of the Directors Report for the year ended March 31 , , 2018.

1) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

a) Energy Conservation Measures Taken:

All Possible measures and precautions are being taken to reduce the consumption of energy.

b) Additional investment and proposals, if any, being implemented for reduction of consumption , of energy : Nil

c) Impacts of measures taken at (a) and (b) for reduction of enegry consumption and consequent Impact on the cost of Production of Goods : Not Ascertainable.

d) The relevant figures are given below:

2017-18 2016-17 A Power & Fuel Consumption : (Figures in ) (Figures in ) i) Electricity :- a) Purchased - Units 528274 410520 Total Amount 5080244.06 3851173 Rate/unit 9.62 9.38 b) Own Generation :- From DG sets - Units 27878 42894 Units/ltr of Diesel 2.50 2.50 Cost/unit 49.58 21.30 ii) Furnace Oil for Tea Processing in withering and Drying Quantity (K.ltrs) - - Total Cost - - Average Rate (Per K. litre) - - iii) Coal :- Quantity (M.T) 647.33 474.99 Total Cost ( Rs ) 4798787.18 3,249,601.21 Average Rate (Rs.per M.T) 7413.20 6839.34 iv) H.S.D.Oil for Transport and Material Handling Quantity (K.Ltrs) 11.15 7.91 Total Cost ( Rs. ) 668613.57 436208.79 Average Rate (Rs.per K.Ltrs) 59959.95 55146.50 v) Petrol for Transport and Material handling Quantity (K.Ltrs) 0.80 0.9 Total Cost ( Rs. ) 56590.16 60529.22 Average Rate (Rs.per K.Ltrs) 70826.23 67254.69 B Consumption per unit of production : a) Electricity Consumed - Units 556152 453414 Total Production - Tea (kg) 603230 478519 Consumption per kg- Units 1.08 1.06 Coal ( Coke)( MT ) 7,955 6,791 b) Furnace Furnace Oil for for Tea Tea Processing Processing : Quantity Consumed (K.ltrs) Nil Nil Total Production - Tea (kg) Nil Nil Consumption per Kg.- Ltrs. Nil Nil

2) RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : 1) Specific Specific area in in which which R&D is is carried carried out out The The Company Company subscribes subscribes to to Tea Reseach Association which is Registered U/s 35(1) (ii) of the income tax Act 1961 2) Benefits derived as a result of the above R & D 3) Future Plans of Action 4) Expenditure on R & D 3) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTION AND INNOVATION : 1) Efforts made 2) Benefits derived as a result of above effot Not Applicable 3) Imported technology in the last five years

4) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO