To the Members of Arex Industries Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Arex Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), change in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

In our opinion and based on audit of the financial statement of the Company, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accountings records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements (refer note no.27 to the Ind AS financial statements).

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) On the basis of written representation from management, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) On the basis of written representation from management, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence provisions of section 123 of the companys act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Annexure ‘A to Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date]

1. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets;

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us and based on the examination of registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us , we report that, the title deeds, comprising of all the immovable properties of land and self-constructed buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of company, where the company is lessee in the agreement as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988

(45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) During the year the company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from any bank or institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts, except in the following cases;

3. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liabilities partnerships or other parties hence 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e), 3(iii)(f) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

4. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or securities to the parties covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

Quarter Name of Bank Amount as per books of accounts (Rupees in Lakh) Amount as reported in the quarterly return/statement (Rupees in Lakh) Amount in difference (Rupees in Lakh) Reason for material discrepancies Jun-23 State Bank of India 1500.74 1499.89 -0.85 #Refer Note below Sep-23 State Bank of India 1625.57 1601.43 -24.14 Dec-23 State Bank of India 1716.35 1746.64 30.29 Mar-24 State Bank of India 1582.62 1545.81 -36.82

# Reason for material discrepancies: -

On verification of statements submitted to the bank, on prima facie we observed that the company is transferring the amount received from debtors, to one common pool account known as a debtors clearing account, for which bill-to-bill details are not available with the company at the time of receipt of money. While submitting the details to the bank, the company did not consider the said amount in arriving at the number of debtors outstanding on the respective period end, in the statement. Later, on receipt of such bill-to-bill bifurcation, the company transfers the said debtors clearing account to respective debtors. Due to this the said difference is arising.

We have also come to the observation that in the 3rd quarter while submitting the stock details to the bank, the company has erroneously shown higher stock value as compared to the actual. The difference was rectified in the next quarter while submitting the stock value to the bank in the said quarter.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits or any amount which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, and the Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the Provisions of Clause (v) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

6. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom duty, Cess and any other statutory dues whichever is applicable during the year with the appropriate authorities and no undisputed dues payable in respect of outstanding statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, there are no amounts in respect of sales tax/ income tax/ custom duty / excise duty/ service tax that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Act Income tax 765729 Assessment year 2018-19 CIT (A)

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, there are no unrecorded transactions in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure performed, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure performed, the company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, hence clause 3(ix)(b) is not applicable to the company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loan obtained during the year were applied for the purpose for which they were availed.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure performed, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure performed, the company has not raised any loan during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable to the company.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review.

Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or on the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) We have not issued any report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, hence the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) As informed to us, the company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year, hence the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it; hence the provisions of Clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and section 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

14. (a) In our opinion and according, to information and explanation given to us, the company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

18. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, to the best of our opinion and information and explanation available to us, company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will discharge by the company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and based on our examination of books of accounts, provision of section 135 in respect of corporate social responsibility of the act is not applicable to the company and hence provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure ‘B to Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Arex Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31stMarch, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies. the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit, we conducted our audit in accordance With the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting. assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment. Including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting,

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or, fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.