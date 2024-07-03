iifl-logo-icon 1
Arex Industries Ltd Share Price

159.45
(2.64%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 156
  Day's High 159.75
  52 Wk High 244
  Prev. Close 155.35
  Day's Low 156
  52 Wk Low 122
  Turnover (lac) 0.34
  P/E 21.81
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 62.62
  EPS 7.31
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 63.14
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Arex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

156

Prev. Close

155.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

159.75

Day's Low

156

52 Week's High

244

52 Week's Low

122

Book Value

62.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.14

P/E

21.81

EPS

7.31

Divi. Yield

0

Arex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Arex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.65

25.11

24.41

20.7

Net Worth

31.61

29.07

28.37

24.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.87

47.16

37.65

34.93

yoy growth (%)

-13.33

25.25

7.79

8.64

Raw materials

-13.48

-13.93

-10.83

-10.61

As % of sales

32.98

29.54

28.76

30.38

Employee costs

-11.6

-14.18

-9.55

-8.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.8

1.44

4.51

4.9

Depreciation

-4.76

-4.85

-2.54

-2.51

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.56

-1.06

-1.68

Working capital

1

3.21

0.57

3.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.33

25.25

7.79

8.64

Op profit growth

-25.9

15.96

-3.82

8.26

EBIT growth

-52.4

-18.49

-5.13

13.11

Net profit growth

-213.79

-74.42

7.33

12.24

No Record Found

Arex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Dinesh A Bilgi

Managing Director

Neel D Bilgi

Director

Pragnesh K Shah

Non Executive Director

Laxman C Tilani

Managing Director

Chirag D Bilgi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kairavi Bilgi

Independent Director

Aviv Divekar

Non Executive Director

Manoj Uttam Shah

Independent Director

SUNIL BANSIBHAI SHAH

Independent Director

Rekha Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arex Industries Ltd

Summary

Arex Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983. Arex was founded in 1989 by a young technocrat, Mr. Dinesh Bilgi, based on his weaving expertise and knowledge. Today, Arex is a 120 plus family of professionals and technocrats. Under the inspiring leadership of Mr. Dinesh Bilgi, they cater to the fluctuating demands of image-conscious brands around the world. Arex mastered the art of translating the customer needs into weaving patterns. The Company is engaged in manufacturing &Trading of Woven & Printed Labels. Incorporating the State-of-the-Art technology in the ultra modern computerized plant, it maintain international standards of woven labels and excellent workmanship with a proven track record of adhering to stringent delivery schedules. Apart from this, the Company provides 414 million woven labels annually, in response to vastly diverse client requirements. These labels can be Satin or Taffeta quality in White or Black warp-base, upto a width of 500 MM and 12 Colour. Coloured Warp-base is also available for customized assignments. These labels feature Ultrasonic Cutting along normal hot-slitted edges from broad looms, and soft edges from Needle looms. The 3500 sq.m. Arex plant is located 30 km away from the Ahmedabad International Airport and features state-of-the-art Label-making technology. The machineries and systems are imported from worlds leading manufacturers in Germany, USA and Switzerland. 12 Computer-aided Designing Systems are connected to the main Se
Company FAQs

What is the Arex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Arex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹159.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arex Industries Ltd is ₹63.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arex Industries Ltd is 21.81 and 2.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arex Industries Ltd is ₹122 and ₹244 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arex Industries Ltd?

Arex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.39%, 3 Years at 10.26%, 1 Year at 36.28%, 6 Month at 3.64%, 3 Month at -9.86% and 1 Month at -1.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.52 %

