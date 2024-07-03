SectorTextiles
Open₹156
Prev. Close₹155.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹159.75
Day's Low₹156
52 Week's High₹244
52 Week's Low₹122
Book Value₹62.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.14
P/E21.81
EPS7.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.65
25.11
24.41
20.7
Net Worth
31.61
29.07
28.37
24.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.87
47.16
37.65
34.93
yoy growth (%)
-13.33
25.25
7.79
8.64
Raw materials
-13.48
-13.93
-10.83
-10.61
As % of sales
32.98
29.54
28.76
30.38
Employee costs
-11.6
-14.18
-9.55
-8.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.8
1.44
4.51
4.9
Depreciation
-4.76
-4.85
-2.54
-2.51
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.56
-1.06
-1.68
Working capital
1
3.21
0.57
3.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.33
25.25
7.79
8.64
Op profit growth
-25.9
15.96
-3.82
8.26
EBIT growth
-52.4
-18.49
-5.13
13.11
Net profit growth
-213.79
-74.42
7.33
12.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Dinesh A Bilgi
Managing Director
Neel D Bilgi
Director
Pragnesh K Shah
Non Executive Director
Laxman C Tilani
Managing Director
Chirag D Bilgi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kairavi Bilgi
Independent Director
Aviv Divekar
Non Executive Director
Manoj Uttam Shah
Independent Director
SUNIL BANSIBHAI SHAH
Independent Director
Rekha Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arex Industries Ltd
Summary
Arex Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983. Arex was founded in 1989 by a young technocrat, Mr. Dinesh Bilgi, based on his weaving expertise and knowledge. Today, Arex is a 120 plus family of professionals and technocrats. Under the inspiring leadership of Mr. Dinesh Bilgi, they cater to the fluctuating demands of image-conscious brands around the world. Arex mastered the art of translating the customer needs into weaving patterns. The Company is engaged in manufacturing &Trading of Woven & Printed Labels. Incorporating the State-of-the-Art technology in the ultra modern computerized plant, it maintain international standards of woven labels and excellent workmanship with a proven track record of adhering to stringent delivery schedules. Apart from this, the Company provides 414 million woven labels annually, in response to vastly diverse client requirements. These labels can be Satin or Taffeta quality in White or Black warp-base, upto a width of 500 MM and 12 Colour. Coloured Warp-base is also available for customized assignments. These labels feature Ultrasonic Cutting along normal hot-slitted edges from broad looms, and soft edges from Needle looms. The 3500 sq.m. Arex plant is located 30 km away from the Ahmedabad International Airport and features state-of-the-art Label-making technology. The machineries and systems are imported from worlds leading manufacturers in Germany, USA and Switzerland. 12 Computer-aided Designing Systems are connected to the main Se
Read More
The Arex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹159.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arex Industries Ltd is ₹63.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arex Industries Ltd is 21.81 and 2.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arex Industries Ltd is ₹122 and ₹244 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Arex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.39%, 3 Years at 10.26%, 1 Year at 36.28%, 6 Month at 3.64%, 3 Month at -9.86% and 1 Month at -1.94%.
