|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of the agendas discussed at the meeting are as per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Please find attached herewith scrutinizer report for the e-voting held for the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
