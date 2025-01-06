Arex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.8
1.44
4.51
4.9
Depreciation
-4.76
-4.85
-2.54
-2.51
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.56
-1.06
-1.68
Working capital
1
3.21
0.57
3.53
Other operating items
Operating
-4.76
-0.75
1.47
4.23
Capital expenditure
0.31
33.09
-0.53
3.84
Free cash flow
-4.45
32.33
0.94
8.08
Equity raised
43.39
41.01
35.21
29.47
Investing
1.01
-0.12
-1.14
0.23
Financing
-0.94
2.04
16.99
2.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0.79
0.79
Net in cash
39
75.26
52.8
41.25
