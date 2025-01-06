iifl-logo-icon 1
Arex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

164.85
(3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arex Industries Ltd

Arex Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.8

1.44

4.51

4.9

Depreciation

-4.76

-4.85

-2.54

-2.51

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.56

-1.06

-1.68

Working capital

1

3.21

0.57

3.53

Other operating items

Operating

-4.76

-0.75

1.47

4.23

Capital expenditure

0.31

33.09

-0.53

3.84

Free cash flow

-4.45

32.33

0.94

8.08

Equity raised

43.39

41.01

35.21

29.47

Investing

1.01

-0.12

-1.14

0.23

Financing

-0.94

2.04

16.99

2.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0.79

0.79

Net in cash

39

75.26

52.8

41.25

