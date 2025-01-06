iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

164.85
(3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.87

47.16

37.65

34.93

yoy growth (%)

-13.33

25.25

7.79

8.64

Raw materials

-13.48

-13.93

-10.83

-10.61

As % of sales

32.98

29.54

28.76

30.38

Employee costs

-11.6

-14.18

-9.55

-8.29

As % of sales

28.38

30.06

25.36

23.74

Other costs

-8.89

-9.73

-9.24

-7.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.75

20.64

24.54

21.97

Operating profit

6.89

9.31

8.02

8.34

OPM

16.87

19.74

21.32

23.89

Depreciation

-4.76

-4.85

-2.54

-2.51

Interest expense

-2.98

-3.12

-1.09

-1.01

Other income

0.04

0.11

0.12

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.8

1.44

4.51

4.9

Taxes

-0.19

-0.56

-1.06

-1.68

Tax rate

24.34

-38.91

-23.59

-34.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1

0.88

3.45

3.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1

0.88

3.45

3.21

yoy growth (%)

-213.79

-74.42

7.33

12.24

NPM

-2.45

1.87

9.16

9.2

Arex Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arex Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.