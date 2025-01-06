Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.87
47.16
37.65
34.93
yoy growth (%)
-13.33
25.25
7.79
8.64
Raw materials
-13.48
-13.93
-10.83
-10.61
As % of sales
32.98
29.54
28.76
30.38
Employee costs
-11.6
-14.18
-9.55
-8.29
As % of sales
28.38
30.06
25.36
23.74
Other costs
-8.89
-9.73
-9.24
-7.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.75
20.64
24.54
21.97
Operating profit
6.89
9.31
8.02
8.34
OPM
16.87
19.74
21.32
23.89
Depreciation
-4.76
-4.85
-2.54
-2.51
Interest expense
-2.98
-3.12
-1.09
-1.01
Other income
0.04
0.11
0.12
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.8
1.44
4.51
4.9
Taxes
-0.19
-0.56
-1.06
-1.68
Tax rate
24.34
-38.91
-23.59
-34.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1
0.88
3.45
3.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1
0.88
3.45
3.21
yoy growth (%)
-213.79
-74.42
7.33
12.24
NPM
-2.45
1.87
9.16
9.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.