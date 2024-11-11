iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arex Industries Ltd Board Meeting

153
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Arex Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Other incidental matters thereto. Attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve draft Letter of Offer Public Announcement Schedule of Buyback Offer Declaration of Solvency Tender Form etc. for the purpose of the proposed buyback of equity shares of the Company as intimated vide outcome of Board Meeting on 6th August 2024 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 4th September 2024. 2. To consider other items with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve record date for the purpose of the proposed buyback of equity shares of the Company as intimated vide outcome of Board Meeting on 6th August 2024 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 4th September 2024. 2. To consider other items with the permission of the Chair. Outcome as per the attached file. The Board considered and passed the following matters: * Fixed record date being 7* September, 2024 to determine the entitlement and names of Equity Shareholders, who shall be entitled to participate in the proposed offer for Buyback of upto 3,60,000 Equity Shares of the Company at the price of Rs. 195/- per Equity Shares, as intimated vide outcome of Board Meeting on 6 August, 2024, which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 4 September, 2024. *Appointment of various agencies such as Merchant Bankers, Banker for Escrow Account, Brokers for Escrow Demat, etc. related to the proposed buyback which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 4 September, 2024. * and other incidental matters relating thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agendas as per the attachment. Outcome of the agendas discussed at the meeting are as per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20246 May 2024
AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider other incidental matters. Please find attached the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held on 23rd May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached notice of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on 12th February 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today. We have also enclosed the copy of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The meeting started at 03:00 p.m. and ended 03:45 p.m. Kindly take note of the same and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Arex Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arex Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.