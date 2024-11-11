Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Other incidental matters thereto. Attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve draft Letter of Offer Public Announcement Schedule of Buyback Offer Declaration of Solvency Tender Form etc. for the purpose of the proposed buyback of equity shares of the Company as intimated vide outcome of Board Meeting on 6th August 2024 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 4th September 2024. 2. To consider other items with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve record date for the purpose of the proposed buyback of equity shares of the Company as intimated vide outcome of Board Meeting on 6th August 2024 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 4th September 2024. 2. To consider other items with the permission of the Chair. Outcome as per the attached file. The Board considered and passed the following matters: * Fixed record date being 7* September, 2024 to determine the entitlement and names of Equity Shareholders, who shall be entitled to participate in the proposed offer for Buyback of upto 3,60,000 Equity Shares of the Company at the price of Rs. 195/- per Equity Shares, as intimated vide outcome of Board Meeting on 6 August, 2024, which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 4 September, 2024. *Appointment of various agencies such as Merchant Bankers, Banker for Escrow Account, Brokers for Escrow Demat, etc. related to the proposed buyback which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 4 September, 2024. * and other incidental matters relating thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024)

AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agendas as per the attachment. Outcome of the agendas discussed at the meeting are as per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

AREX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider other incidental matters. Please find attached the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held on 23rd May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

