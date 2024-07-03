Arex Industries Ltd Summary

Arex Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983. Arex was founded in 1989 by a young technocrat, Mr. Dinesh Bilgi, based on his weaving expertise and knowledge. Today, Arex is a 120 plus family of professionals and technocrats. Under the inspiring leadership of Mr. Dinesh Bilgi, they cater to the fluctuating demands of image-conscious brands around the world. Arex mastered the art of translating the customer needs into weaving patterns. The Company is engaged in manufacturing &Trading of Woven & Printed Labels. Incorporating the State-of-the-Art technology in the ultra modern computerized plant, it maintain international standards of woven labels and excellent workmanship with a proven track record of adhering to stringent delivery schedules. Apart from this, the Company provides 414 million woven labels annually, in response to vastly diverse client requirements. These labels can be Satin or Taffeta quality in White or Black warp-base, upto a width of 500 MM and 12 Colour. Coloured Warp-base is also available for customized assignments. These labels feature Ultrasonic Cutting along normal hot-slitted edges from broad looms, and soft edges from Needle looms. The 3500 sq.m. Arex plant is located 30 km away from the Ahmedabad International Airport and features state-of-the-art Label-making technology. The machineries and systems are imported from worlds leading manufacturers in Germany, USA and Switzerland. 12 Computer-aided Designing Systems are connected to the main Server in Local Area Network. 18 Micro Processed Machines manufacturing Labels are processed on Airjet, Rapier and Needle Looms. 12 Finishing Machines are operated for various cut and fold finishes, starching and Ultrasonic slitting of labels.