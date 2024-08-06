EGM 04/09/2024 Outcome of the agendas discussed at the meeting are as per the attachment. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 4th September, 2024 to consider and approve Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company as per the details attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Outcome as per the attached file. The Board considered and passed the following matters: * Fixed record date being 7* September, 2024 to determine the entitlement and names of Equity Shareholders, who shall be entitled to participate in the proposed offer for Buyback of upto 3,60,000 Equity Shares of the Company at the price of Rs. 195/- per Equity Shares, as intimated vide outcome of Board Meeting on 6 August, 2024, which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 4 September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Attached herewith the proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)