iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arihants Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

31.35
(0.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihants Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.69

16.26

15.32

0.33

Net Worth

39.69

21.26

20.32

5.33

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

39.69

21.26

20.32

5.33

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.44

20.63

20.38

4.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.16

-0.37

-0.44

-0.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.71

0

0.09

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.27

1.01

0.46

0.37

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.08

-0.05

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.06

-1.3

-0.94

-0.46

Cash

0.32

0.91

0.29

0.3

Total Assets

39.69

21.26

20.32

5.33

Arihants Secur. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihants Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.