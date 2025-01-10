Arihants Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.69
16.26
15.32
0.33
Net Worth
39.69
21.26
20.32
5.33
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.69
21.26
20.32
5.33
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.44
20.63
20.38
4.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.16
-0.37
-0.44
-0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.71
0
0.09
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.27
1.01
0.46
0.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.08
-0.05
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.06
-1.3
-0.94
-0.46
Cash
0.32
0.91
0.29
0.3
Total Assets
39.69
21.26
20.32
5.33
