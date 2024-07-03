iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arihants Securities Ltd Share Price

31.6
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.7
  • Day's High33.85
  • 52 Wk High39.9
  • Prev. Close33.12
  • Day's Low31.6
  • 52 Wk Low 15.99
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E20.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.02
  • EPS1.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Arihants Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

32.7

Prev. Close

33.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

33.85

Day's Low

31.6

52 Week's High

39.9

52 Week's Low

15.99

Book Value

82.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.8

P/E

20.2

EPS

1.64

Divi. Yield

0

Arihants Securities Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Arihants Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Arihants Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.81%

Non-Promoter- 53.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Arihants Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.69

16.26

15.32

0.33

Net Worth

39.69

21.26

20.32

5.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.18

-0.2

-0.02

0.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Arihants Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arihants Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nishikant Choudhry

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mohana B

Independent Director

Prakashchand Ankush Jain

Independent Director

Bhagyachand Parekh Deepak Parekh

Additional Director

Aarisha

Company Secretary

Nutika Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arihants Securities Ltd

Summary

Arihants Securities Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June, 13, 1994 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on December 12,1994. The Company operates in the areas of loan financing, trading in shares, and miscellaneous financial services. It generates income from its investments in shares and securities, interest on financed loans, and miscellaneous financial services.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Arihants Securities Ltd share price today?

The Arihants Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arihants Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihants Securities Ltd is ₹15.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arihants Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arihants Securities Ltd is 20.2 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arihants Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihants Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihants Securities Ltd is ₹15.99 and ₹39.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arihants Securities Ltd?

Arihants Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.50%, 3 Years at 39.54%, 1 Year at 77.68%, 6 Month at 42.45%, 3 Month at 4.71% and 1 Month at 2.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arihants Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arihants Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihants Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.