Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹32.7
Prev. Close₹33.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹33.85
Day's Low₹31.6
52 Week's High₹39.9
52 Week's Low₹15.99
Book Value₹82.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.8
P/E20.2
EPS1.64
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.69
16.26
15.32
0.33
Net Worth
39.69
21.26
20.32
5.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.18
-0.2
-0.02
0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nishikant Choudhry
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mohana B
Independent Director
Prakashchand Ankush Jain
Independent Director
Bhagyachand Parekh Deepak Parekh
Additional Director
Aarisha
Company Secretary
Nutika Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arihants Securities Ltd
Summary
Arihants Securities Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June, 13, 1994 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on December 12,1994. The Company operates in the areas of loan financing, trading in shares, and miscellaneous financial services. It generates income from its investments in shares and securities, interest on financed loans, and miscellaneous financial services.
Read More
The Arihants Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihants Securities Ltd is ₹15.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arihants Securities Ltd is 20.2 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihants Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihants Securities Ltd is ₹15.99 and ₹39.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arihants Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.50%, 3 Years at 39.54%, 1 Year at 77.68%, 6 Month at 42.45%, 3 Month at 4.71% and 1 Month at 2.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.