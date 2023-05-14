To

The Members,

Your directors have great pleasure in presenting the THIRTIETH Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of your Company for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The financial results of the company compared to the previous year are summarized as under:

Particulars 2023-2024 (In lakhs) 2022-2023 (In lakhs) Revenue from operation 25.75 20.40 Other income 255.15 127.71 Total income 280.90 148.11 Total Expense 134.29 72.69 Profit/(loss) before Tax 146.62 75.43 Tax Expense Current 42.95 19.00 Deferred Tax - - Profit / (Loss) After Tax 103.66 56.43

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There have been no material changes & Commitments which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the balance sheet relates and the date of the report affecting the financial position of the company.

RESERVES:

The company does not propose to carry any amount to reserves during the financial year. TRANSFERS TO RESERVE FUND:

Under section 45-IC (1) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, non-banking financial Companies (NBFCs) are required to transfer a sum not less than 20% of its net profit every year to reserve fund before declaration of any dividend. Accordingly, in the year 2023-24, Arihants Securities Limited (the Company) has transferred a sum of ^ 20.73 lakh to its reserve fund.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Since the Board have considered it financially prudent in the long-term interest of the

Company to re-invest the profits into the business of the Company to build a strong reserve base and grow the business of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND IOINT VENTURE COMPANY:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company; hence provisions of section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to preparation of consolidated financial statements are not applicable.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Current Directors on the Board are as follows: -

Name Designation Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary Managing Director Prakashchand Ankush Jain Independent Director Aarisha Director Mohana Independent Director

Mrs. Aarisha, Director is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible has offered herself for reappointment. Your Directors recommend the re-appointment of the Mrs. Aarisha retiring by rotation to the members.

Composition and Category:

The Board has an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. The composition of the Board is in conformity with SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 with reference to number of Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

The Executive Director is involved in the day today management of the Company and Non-Executive Directors, including the Independent Director, bring external and wider perspective and independence to the decision making.

Mr. Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary, Managing Director of the Company, works under the direction, control, and supervision of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors meet regularly to discuss, appraise, and approve matters relating to the companys strategy, plans, budgets, financials and operations.

Board Meeting:

During the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Five (5) Board Meetings were held. The dates on which the Board Meetings were held are 30.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 02.09.2023, 10.11.2023, and 29.01.2024.

Details of attendance at the Board meetings and the last Annual General Meeting:

Board Agenda:

Name of Director Board Meetings Attended Attendance in Last AGM Mr. Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary 5 Yes Mr. Prakashchand Ankush Jain 5 Yes Mrs. Mohana 5 Yes Mrs.Aarisha 5 Yes

Meetings are governed by a structured Agenda and a Board member may bring up any matter for consideration of the meeting in consultation with the Chairman. The detailed agenda and relevant information are sent to every director at least 7 working days in advance for each meeting, facilitating effective discussion and decision making. An indicative list of the information usually placed before the Board is as under:

> Annual Budgets and updates thereon.

> Capital expenditure proposals if any and review of their implementation.

> Quarterly, Half yearly and Annual Results.

> Business performance and steps for improvement.

> Legal proceedings involving the Company.

> Minutes of meetings of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Shareholders Committee.

> Materially important show cause notices, non-compliances, if any, etc.

BOARD COMMITTEESAND MEETINGS

In compliance to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has various Committees of the Board. Details of scope, constitution, terms of reference, numbers of meetings held during the year under review along with attendance of Committee Members therein are as mentioned below.

Name of the Committee Composition of the Committee/ No. of times the committee met Highlights of duties, responsibilities & Activities Audit Committee Mrs. Mohana DIN:07239307 {Independent and NonExecutive Director} Chairman of the Committee > The Audit Committee was mandated with the same Terms of Reference specified in SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 Mr. Prakashchand Ankush Jain DIN:09301089 { Independent and NonExecutive Director} Member Mrs. Aarisha DIN:08776407 (Director (Non-Executive - > The current Terms of Reference fully conform to the requirements of the Companies Act-2013. > The Audit committee is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process, reviewing the quarterly/half yearly/annual financial statements, reviewing with

Non Independent Director) - Member The Committee met 5 times on: - 30 th May, 2023 14th August, 2023 02nd September, 2023 10th November, 2023 29th January, 2024 the management the financial statements and adequacy of internal audit function, recommending the appointment/reappointment of statutory auditors and fixation of audit fees, reviewing the significant internal audit findings/related party transactions, reviewing the Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and result of operations and also statutory compliance issues > The Committee acts as a link between the management, external and internal auditors and the Board of Directors of the Company. Nomination & Remuneration Committee Mr. Prakashchand Ankush Jain DIN:09301089 { Independent and Non- ExecutiveDirector} Chairman of the Committee Mrs. Mohana DIN:07239307 {Independent and NonExecutive Director}- Member Mrs. Aarisha DIN:08776407 (Director (Non-Executive - Non Independent Director) - Member The Committee met 1 times on: - 02nd September, 2023 > To fix salary allowances and other perks to senior level personnel as and when appointed by the Company. > REMUNERATION POLICY: The managing director is the only executive director on the board who is entitled to receive remuneration. The non-executive directors are not entitled to any remuneration. The compensation to the managing director is within the scale approved by the shareholders. The elements of compensation comprise a fixed component and a performance incentive. The compensation is determined based on the level of responsibility and scales prevailing in the industry. The managing director is not paid sitting fees for any board / committee meetings attended by him. Shareholders Relationship Committee Mrs. Mohana DIN:07239307 {Independent and Non- > The role of the committee includes formulation of shareholders servicing plans

Executive Director} Chairman of the Committee Mr. Prakashchand Ankush Jain DIN:09301089 { Independent and NonExecutive Director} Mr. Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary DIN:02142746 (Managing Director)- Member The Committee met 1 times on: - 02nd September, 2023 and policies, consideration of valid share transfer requests, share transmissions, issue of duplicate share certificates, issue of share certificates for split, dematerialization, consolidation of shares, etc.. > It further looks into the redressing of shareholders grievances like non-receipt of balance sheet, non-receipt of declared dividends and determining, monitoring and reviewing the standards for resolution of shareholders grievances. > No Compliant received for this financial year, no instrument of transfers was pending on 31st March 2024. Risk Management Committee Mrs. Aarisha DIN:08776407 (Director (Non-Executive - Non Independent Director) - Chairman of the Committee Mr. Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary DIN:02142746 (Managing Director)- Member Mrs. Mohana DIN:07239307 {Independent and Non- ExecutiveDirector}- Member The Committee met 2 times on: - 14th August, 2023 29th January, 2024 > The role of the committee includes monitor credit risks, operational risks, market and liquidity risks, and information security risks. Oversight over all material risks is carried out through regular monitoring of risk indicators, policy management and testing of controls, for their design and effectiveness. > It further review the risk management policy developed by the management, review the risk management framework document tand implementation of the actions planned in and periodical, review the process for systematic identification and assessment of the business risks. Share Transfer Committee Mr. Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary DIN:02142746 (Managing Director)- > This committee also monitors and reviews the mechanism of share, transfers, dematerialization

Chairman of the Committee of shares and payment of dividends. Mrs. Mohana DIN: 07239307 {Independent and Non- ExecutiveDirector} Mr. Prakashchand Ankush Jain DIN:09301089 { Independent and NonExecutive Director} The Committee met 1 times on :- 14th August, 2023

Details of Recommendations of Audit Committee which were not Accepted by the Board along with Reasons,

The Audit Committee generally makes certain recommendations to the Board of Directors of the Company during their meetings held to consider any financial results (Unaudited and Audited) and such other matters placed before the Audit Committee as per the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 from time to time. During the year the Board of Directors has considered all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee and has accepted and carried on the recommendations suggested by the Committee to its satisfaction. Hence there are no recommendations unaccepted by the Board of Directors of the Company during the year under review

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND FAMILIRISATION PROGRAMME

In terms of the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, all the Independent Directors of the Company have furnished a declaration to the Company stating that they fulfill the criteria of Independent Director as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are not being disqualified to act as an Independent Director.

In compliance with Regulation 25 & 16 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments made under thereto. the Board has adopted a policy on a familiarization programme for Independent Directors of the Company. The policy familiarizes the Independent Directors with the nature of industry in which the Company operates business model of the Company, their roles, rights, and responsibilities in the Company.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors of the Company has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees and individual Directors. This exercise was carried out through structured questionnaires formulated by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The questionnaires are circulated to all the directors to seek their response on the evaluation. The evaluation framework provides for performance parameters and possible paths for improvements.

The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors, Chairman and the Board as a whole were carried out by the Independent Directors.

The Directors have expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and its results.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The following Directors/Officials of the Company have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company by the Board of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations:

1. Mr. Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary : Managing Director 2. Mrs. Rajshri Choudhary : Chief Financial Officer 3. Mrs. Nutika Jain : Company Secretary

REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, can be viewed on the Companys website www.arihantssecurities.com. There has been no change in the policy since the last financial year.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND GENERAL MEETINGS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, your Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards, namely SS-1 & SS-2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has formulated a whistle blower mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected frauds or violation of the Companys code of conduct and ethics. The Audit Committee of the Board oversees the functioning of Whistle Blower Policy. The Whistle Blower Policy covering all employees and directors is available in the Companys website at www.arihantssecurities.com

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

During the year under review, no significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and future operations of the Company.

DEPOSITS:

The Company being non-deposit taking NBFC, has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENT, GUARANTEE AND SECURITY U/S 186(4) OF THE COMPANIESACT, 2013

The Company has not given any loans or made investment or provided any guarantee/ security during the financial year under review. The Company has not given any guarantees other than bank guarantees in the normal course of business to meet contractual obligations.

LISTING:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange. The Annual Listing Fees for the financial year 2023-2024 has been paid to Bombay Stock Exchange.

AUDITORS:

M/s. VARADARAJAN & CO (Firm Registration No. 04515S), Chartered Accountants, No. 68, 1st Main Road, C.I.T. Nagar Nadanam, Chennai-600035 is the Statutory Auditor of the Company and they hold office till the conclusion of the 33rdAnnual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2027. However, due to other professional reasons the statutory auditor has tendered their resignation on conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

In order to fill up such casual vacancy, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has proposed the appointment of M/S. N.R. Krishnamoorthy & Co. Chartered Accountants, Chennai (Firm Registration Number: 001492s), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of Five years to hold the office of Statutory Auditors from the conclusion of this AGM till the conclusion of AGM to be held in the year 2029.

AUDITORS REPORT:

There were no qualification, reservation, or adverse remark in the Auditors Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board of Directors of the company had appointed Mr. AJAY KUMAR BANTIA, Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No-13620), having address at I Floor, No. 30, Raja Bather Street T. Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017 who has conducted the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Secretarial Audit report issued by him is attached to this report as Annexure-C.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

As there are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Company secretary in whole time practice in the secretarial audit report, the need for providing explanation or comments on the same by the Board of Directors does not arise.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual return as per provisions of Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 can be viewed on the website of the company www.arihantssecurities.com.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transaction that was entered into during the financial year was on an arms length basis in the ordinary course of business. There are no material contracts or arrangements or transactions which were not at arms length basis and therefore disclosure in form AOC -2 is not required.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are foreseeable and repetitive nature. For the transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted, a statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis.

EMPLOYEES

The information as required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are set out in ANNEXURE-A attached herewith which forms part of this report.

The statement containing such particulars of employees as required in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms part of the Annual Report. Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the reports and accounts, as set out therein, are being sent to all members of the Company, excluding the aforesaid information and the same is open for inspection at the registered office of the Company during working hours up to the date of Annual General Meeting and if any member is interested in obtaining such information, may write to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company in this regard.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As prescribed under the provisions of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, your Company does not fall under the purview of complying with the provisions of Corporate Governance. During the year your Company has informed the nonapplicability provision to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Since, the provision of Corporate Governance is not applicable for the entire Financial Year 2023-24, a separate report of Corporate Governance is not disclosed in the Annual Report 2023-24.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

As per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder, certain class of companies is required to spend 2 % of its average net profits of the company made during 3 immediately preceding financial years on CSR activities. It also provides for formation of CSR committee of the Board. The rules prescribe the activities qualify under CSR and the manner of spending the amount. The company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under for the financial year under review.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS OUTGO:

A. Details of Conservation of Energy: NIL

I. Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy

II. Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy

III. Capital investment on energy conservation equipment

B. Technology Absorption: Nil

I. Efforts made towards technology absorption:

II. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts:

III. In case of imported technology (imported during the last 3 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year):

(a) Details of technology imported:

(b) Year of import:

(c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed:

(d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof:

IV. Expenditure incurred on Research and Development:

The Company has not incurred any cost towards undertaking R&D Activity during the period under review.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year: NIL Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows: NIL

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION- PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free work place for every individual working in the companys premises through various interventions and practices. The company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The company have a formal Anti Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Workmen at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal complaints committee has been set up to redress complaints contractual, temporary and trainees are covered under the policy.

The following is the summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the 2023-2024:-

No. of complaints received: NIL No. of complaints disposed off: NIL

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule-V thereof, the Management Discussion and Analysis report has been annexed to the Boards Report as ANNEXURE-B and forms part of the Annual Report

RBI GUIDLINES :

The Company is registered with RBI as a NBFC-ND-NSI. The Company has complied with and continues to comply with all applicable laws, rules, circulars and regulations, including the Master Directions Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company n Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023 and guidelines notified there under.

COMPANYS VISION AND PHILOSOPHY ON THE CODE OF GOVERNANCE:

The vision of Arihants Securities Limited is to be a financially sound, profitable, growth oriented and technology friendly Company committed to building values and maximizing gains for all its stakeholders, for those doing business with it, and for others associated with it. In its pursuit to attain its goals, the Company is laying maximum emphasis on the effective system of Corporate Governance particularly with a view to improve its image, efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity in all its dealings. The Companys Corporate Governance philosophy is to be ethical in its conduct of its business, to constantly strive to grow with profits, and to enhance shareholders value to the maximum extent. The Corporate Governance policies of your Company recognize the accountability of the Board Of Directors vis-a-vis all its constituents viz. Borrowers, Shareholders, Employees, Government & other Regulatory Authorities, and others dealing with it and doing business with it.

POLICES OF COMPANY

All policies of the company viewed on the website of the company www.arihantssecurities.com. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As per Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors hereby confirm the following statement:

(i) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31st, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(iii) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively and

(vi) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors wish to place on record their deep appreciation of the dedication and commitment of employees to the growth of your company during the year. Your directors also express their sincere gratitude to the customers, bankers, consultants, Auditors and the shareholders for their continued patronage and cooperation.

ANNEXURE-A

Disclosure of remuneration under section 197 (12) of the companies act, 2013 read with rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,

2014

Nature of Disclosure Name of the Director / Designation Ratio of Remuneration to Median Remuneration of employees % increase in remuneration in the financial year 2023-24 a) Ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year; Percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, in the financial year Mr. Nishikant Mohanlal Choudhary Managing Director NIL NIL b) Percentage increase in remuneration of CFO, CS in the financial year Mrs. Rajshri Choudhary Chief Financial Officer NIL NIL Mrs. Nutika Jain Company Secretary NIL NIL c) Percentage increase in median remuneration of employees in the financial year Not applicable d) Number of permanent employees on the rolls of company (as of 31 March, 2024) (i) Directors : 1 (ii) Employees : 8 e) Explanation on the relationship between average increase in remuneration and company performance The improvement in companys performance on key parameters(as compared to previous year) was as follows: Operating Income: 2.63 % Profit Before Tax : 94.13 % Profit After Tax : 83.69 % f) Comparison of the remuneration of the KMP against performance of the company Not applicable g) Variations in the market capitalization of the company, price earnings ratio as at the closing date of the current financial year and previous financial year & percentage increase over decrease in the market quotations of the shares of the company in comparison to the rate at Market capitalization has increased from Previous Year Market cap to Current Year Market cap. Over the same period, the price earnings ratio moved to - 0.19 from 3.69. The stock price of the company as of FY 2023-24 has increased by 10.51 to Rs. 19.51 per share in comparison to Rs. 9.00 per share in FY 2022-23.