Arihants Securities Ltd Board Meeting

31
(3.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:53:00 AM

Arihants Secur. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matters:- 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the Quarter And Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and Half Year ended 30thSeptember, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 202431 Aug 2024
ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Adopt and Approve the Notice 30th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report of the Company along with all Annexure thereof for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. To finalize the Dates of book closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 3. To finalize the cut-off date for e-voting Process to be conducted by the company for the Annual General meeting. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held on 04th Septmeber 2024.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - Mr. AJAY KUMAR BANTIA Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No-13620) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to Conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - Mr. AJAY KUMAR BANTIA, Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No-13620) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to Conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matters: - 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024, given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matters:- 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2O24 and Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 a copy of which is enclosed for kind reference; 2. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. Results- Financial Results 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. To approve and taken record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

Arihants Secur.: Related News

No Record Found

