Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matters:- 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the Quarter And Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and Half Year ended 30thSeptember, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 31 Aug 2024

ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Adopt and Approve the Notice 30th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report of the Company along with all Annexure thereof for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. To finalize the Dates of book closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 3. To finalize the cut-off date for e-voting Process to be conducted by the company for the Annual General meeting. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held on 04th Septmeber 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - Mr. AJAY KUMAR BANTIA Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No-13620) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to Conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - Mr. AJAY KUMAR BANTIA, Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No-13620) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to Conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matters: - 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024, given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

ARIHANTs SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matters:- 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2O24 and Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 a copy of which is enclosed for kind reference; 2. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. Results- Financial Results 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024