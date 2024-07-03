Arihants Securities Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June, 13, 1994 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on December 12,1994. The Company operates in the areas of loan financing, trading in shares, and miscellaneous financial services. It generates income from its investments in shares and securities, interest on financed loans, and miscellaneous financial services.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.