29.02
(-5.69%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Arihants Securities Ltd Summary

Arihants Securities Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June, 13, 1994 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on December 12,1994. The Company operates in the areas of loan financing, trading in shares, and miscellaneous financial services. It generates income from its investments in shares and securities, interest on financed loans, and miscellaneous financial services.

