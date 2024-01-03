iifl-logo

Armour Security India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.22

12.22

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.21

2.24

3.48

1.25

Net Worth

18.43

14.46

3.49

1.26

Minority Interest

Debt

4.69

1.8

0.85

0.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.12

16.26

4.34

1.96

Fixed Assets

7.69

7.3

0.75

0.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.2

0.19

0.17

0.16

Networking Capital

14.72

7.04

3.01

0.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.12

7.75

9.26

6.35

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.86

6.64

4.91

4.22

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.75

-4.13

-3.97

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.12

-6.6

-7.03

-6.01

Cash

0.51

1.73

0.42

0.4

Total Assets

23.12

16.26

4.35

1.98

