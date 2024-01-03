Armour Security India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.22
12.22
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.21
2.24
3.48
1.25
Net Worth
18.43
14.46
3.49
1.26
Minority Interest
Debt
4.69
1.8
0.85
0.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.12
16.26
4.34
1.96
Fixed Assets
7.69
7.3
0.75
0.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.19
0.17
0.16
Networking Capital
14.72
7.04
3.01
0.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.12
7.75
9.26
6.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.86
6.64
4.91
4.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.75
-4.13
-3.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.12
-6.6
-7.03
-6.01
Cash
0.51
1.73
0.42
0.4
Total Assets
23.12
16.26
4.35
1.98
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.