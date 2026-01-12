No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.22
12.22
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.21
2.24
3.48
1.25
Net Worth
18.43
14.46
3.49
1.26
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
99.8
|0
|1,05,378.58
|-133.38
|0
|945.1
|50.32
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,662.2
|0
|57,364.98
|-3.4
|0
|2.87
|195.2
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
107.65
|46.6
|29,065.5
|172.55
|0.62
|2,093.52
|9.33
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,030.95
|57.89
|20,619
|120.41
|0.19
|204.16
|98.54
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
309.3
|25.35
|13,366.7
|139.13
|0.79
|240.77
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arnima Gupta
Whole Time Director
Brij Bhushan Gupta
Independent Director
Krishna Kumar Singh.
Independent Director
Nilendra Kumar
Independent Director
Shrikant Shriram Modak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shakshi Mishra
B-87 2nd Floor,
Defence Colony,
New Delhi - 110024
Tel: +91 98101 39833
Website: http://www.armoursecurities.com
Email: cs@armoursecurities.com
Summary
Reports by Armour Security India Ltd
