Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.87
1.31
0.81
0.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.3
1.15
-0.04
-0.13
Net Worth
16.17
2.46
0.77
0.68
Minority Interest
Debt
1.79
8.13
6.99
6.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.96
10.59
7.76
6.69
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.29
0.33
0.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
14.53
9.45
6.89
4.93
Inventories
9.44
8.44
9.33
6.37
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.73
9
6.45
6.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.18
2.13
1.67
1.06
Sundry Creditors
-2.75
-3.76
-2.87
-3.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.07
-6.36
-7.69
-5.92
Cash
3.11
0.82
0.52
1.36
Total Assets
17.96
10.59
7.76
6.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.