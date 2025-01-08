iifl-logo-icon 1
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

137.8
(-1.57%)
Jan 8, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.87

1.31

0.81

0.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.3

1.15

-0.04

-0.13

Net Worth

16.17

2.46

0.77

0.68

Minority Interest

Debt

1.79

8.13

6.99

6.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.96

10.59

7.76

6.69

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.29

0.33

0.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

14.53

9.45

6.89

4.93

Inventories

9.44

8.44

9.33

6.37

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.73

9

6.45

6.49

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.18

2.13

1.67

1.06

Sundry Creditors

-2.75

-3.76

-2.87

-3.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.07

-6.36

-7.69

-5.92

Cash

3.11

0.82

0.52

1.36

Total Assets

17.96

10.59

7.76

6.68

