Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd Share Price

149.95
(3.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open149.95
  • Day's High149.95
  • 52 Wk High216.4
  • Prev. Close144.35
  • Day's Low149.95
  • 52 Wk Low 122
  • Turnover (lac)0.89
  • P/E13.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value86.39
  • EPS10.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.06
  • Div. Yield0
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

149.95

Prev. Close

144.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.89

Day's High

149.95

Day's Low

149.95

52 Week's High

216.4

52 Week's Low

122

Book Value

86.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.06

P/E

13.27

EPS

10.88

Divi. Yield

0

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:46 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.09%

Non-Promoter- 64.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.87

1.31

0.81

0.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.3

1.15

-0.04

-0.13

Net Worth

16.17

2.46

0.77

0.68

Minority Interest

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajit Mundle

Whole-time Director

Jyoti Mundle

Independent Director

Priyanka Moondra Rathi

Independent Director

Mayuri Bipinbhai Rupareliya

Independent Director

Nikhil Malpani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Bhootra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd

Summary

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited was incorporated as Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Private Limited on July 25, 1991 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Status of the Company was converted to Public Limited and the name of Company has been changed to Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion on April 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, erection, commissioning, trading and consultancy of chemical process equipments with specialization in continuous drying and cooling system equipment through technology made available indigenously or otherwise. With continuous focus in R&D and experience, Arrowheads are now established suppliers of Industrial Dryer, Drum Dryer and Industrial Cooling System. They deal in manufacturing drum dryers, belt dryers, air impigment dryers, rotary vacuum dryers, rotary cascade dryers, steam tube dryers, paddle dryers, industrial flaking system and drum flakers. The Company has manufacturing plant in Village Mundhegaon, Nashik. The Factory is a workshop where the process of welding, grinding and machining is done as and when the customer order is received. The Company as a manufacturing hub thrive to produce world class separation and drying Equipments. Quite often, it get work done through sub-contracting and even employing contractual labors. Presently, the Company operate into manufacturing of cu
Company FAQs

What is the Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹149.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd is ₹28.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd is 13.27 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd is ₹122 and ₹216.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd?

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -24.82%, 6 Month at -3.73%, 3 Month at -16.78% and 1 Month at -0.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 64.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

