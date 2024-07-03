Summary

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited was incorporated as Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Private Limited on July 25, 1991 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Status of the Company was converted to Public Limited and the name of Company has been changed to Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion on April 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, erection, commissioning, trading and consultancy of chemical process equipments with specialization in continuous drying and cooling system equipment through technology made available indigenously or otherwise. With continuous focus in R&D and experience, Arrowheads are now established suppliers of Industrial Dryer, Drum Dryer and Industrial Cooling System. They deal in manufacturing drum dryers, belt dryers, air impigment dryers, rotary vacuum dryers, rotary cascade dryers, steam tube dryers, paddle dryers, industrial flaking system and drum flakers. The Company has manufacturing plant in Village Mundhegaon, Nashik. The Factory is a workshop where the process of welding, grinding and machining is done as and when the customer order is received. The Company as a manufacturing hub thrive to produce world class separation and drying Equipments. Quite often, it get work done through sub-contracting and even employing contractual labors. Presently, the Company operate into manufacturing of cu

