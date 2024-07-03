Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹149.95
Prev. Close₹144.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.89
Day's High₹149.95
Day's Low₹149.95
52 Week's High₹216.4
52 Week's Low₹122
Book Value₹86.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.06
P/E13.27
EPS10.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.87
1.31
0.81
0.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.3
1.15
-0.04
-0.13
Net Worth
16.17
2.46
0.77
0.68
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajit Mundle
Whole-time Director
Jyoti Mundle
Independent Director
Priyanka Moondra Rathi
Independent Director
Mayuri Bipinbhai Rupareliya
Independent Director
Nikhil Malpani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Bhootra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited was incorporated as Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Private Limited on July 25, 1991 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Status of the Company was converted to Public Limited and the name of Company has been changed to Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion on April 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, erection, commissioning, trading and consultancy of chemical process equipments with specialization in continuous drying and cooling system equipment through technology made available indigenously or otherwise. With continuous focus in R&D and experience, Arrowheads are now established suppliers of Industrial Dryer, Drum Dryer and Industrial Cooling System. They deal in manufacturing drum dryers, belt dryers, air impigment dryers, rotary vacuum dryers, rotary cascade dryers, steam tube dryers, paddle dryers, industrial flaking system and drum flakers. The Company has manufacturing plant in Village Mundhegaon, Nashik. The Factory is a workshop where the process of welding, grinding and machining is done as and when the customer order is received. The Company as a manufacturing hub thrive to produce world class separation and drying Equipments. Quite often, it get work done through sub-contracting and even employing contractual labors. Presently, the Company operate into manufacturing of cu
Read More
The Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹149.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd is ₹28.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd is 13.27 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd is ₹122 and ₹216.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -24.82%, 6 Month at -3.73%, 3 Month at -16.78% and 1 Month at -0.69%.
