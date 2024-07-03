Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd Summary

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited was incorporated as Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Private Limited on July 25, 1991 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Status of the Company was converted to Public Limited and the name of Company has been changed to Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion on April 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, erection, commissioning, trading and consultancy of chemical process equipments with specialization in continuous drying and cooling system equipment through technology made available indigenously or otherwise. With continuous focus in R&D and experience, Arrowheads are now established suppliers of Industrial Dryer, Drum Dryer and Industrial Cooling System. They deal in manufacturing drum dryers, belt dryers, air impigment dryers, rotary vacuum dryers, rotary cascade dryers, steam tube dryers, paddle dryers, industrial flaking system and drum flakers. The Company has manufacturing plant in Village Mundhegaon, Nashik. The Factory is a workshop where the process of welding, grinding and machining is done as and when the customer order is received. The Company as a manufacturing hub thrive to produce world class separation and drying Equipments. Quite often, it get work done through sub-contracting and even employing contractual labors. Presently, the Company operate into manufacturing of customized drying and cooling system. The manufacturing process of the Companys various products can be divided into following stages: designing, detailed procurement of raw material, processing the raw materials, assemble and finally inspecting and then dispatching the final product.Apart from these, some system manufactured and solution arrived by the Company during the course are Dehydration Solution of agricultural products, Glycerin Recovery Systems in process of castor oil derivative plant, Calcium Chloride Recovery Plant consisting of evaporation, flaking, drying and cooling system and Indirect Calcination System with flue gas to get final temperature of product. With these solutions, the exhaust gases can be used for upstream drying operations. The major Plant and Machinery at manufacturing facility include Lathe Machine, Welding Machine, Drilling Machine, Overhead Crane, Shearing Machine, Rolling Machine, Shaping Machine, Air Compressor, Hand Press and Power Hacksaw.The Company is proposing a Public Offer of 5,58,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.