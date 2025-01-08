Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd Management Discussions

The engineering sector is the largest of the industrial sectors in India. It accounts for 27% of the total factories in the industrial sector and represents 63% of the overall foreign collaborations. Demand for engineering sector services is being driven by capacity expansion in industries like infrastructure, electricity, mining, oil and gas, refinery, steel, automobiles, and consumer durables. India has a competitive advantage in terms of manufacturing costs, market knowledge, technology, and innovation in various engineering sub-sectors. Indias engineering sector has witnessed a remarkable growth over the last few years, driven by increased investment in infrastructure and industrial production. The engineering sector, being closely associated with the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, is of huge strategic importance to Indias economy.

Manufacturing is emerging as an integral pillar in the countrys economic growth, thanks to the performance of key sectors like automotive, engineering, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and consumer durables. The Indian manufacturing industry generated 16-17% of Indias GDP pre-pandemic and is projected to be one of the fastest growing sectors.

India is gradually progressing on the road to Industry 4.0 through the Government of Indias initiatives like the Nat ional Manufacturing Policy which aims to increase the share of manufacturing in GDP to 25 percent by 2025 and the PLI scheme for manufacturing which was launched in 2022 to develop the core manufacturing sector at par with global manufacturing standards.

INDIAN MARKET:

Manufacturing exports have registered their highest ever annual exports of US$ 447.46 billion with 6.03% growth during FY23 surpassing the previous year (FY22) record exports of US$ 422 billion. By 2030, Indian middle class is expected to have the second-largest share in global consumption at 17%.

Indias gross value added (GVA) at current prices was estimated at US$ 770.08 billion as per the quarterly estimates of the first quarter of FY24..

As per the economic survey reports, estimated employment in manufacturing sector in India was 5.7 crore in 2017-18, 6.12 crore in 2018-19 which was further increased to 6.24 crore in 2019-20. Indias display panel market is estimated to grow from ~US$ 7 billion in 2021 to US$ 15 billion in 2025.

The manufacturing GVA at current prices was estimated at US$ 110.48 billion in the first quarter of FY24.

GLOBAL MARKET:

The Engineering Market size is estimated at USD 1.67 trillion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.04 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The market size represents the revenue generated from various types of services, such as product engineering, process engineering, automation-related services, and asset management-related services, offered by market players.

Infrastructure demand is a significant driver of the engineering services industry since it creates a need for specialized skills and encourages innovation. Infrastructure projects are often vast and complicated, necessitating the need for engineering service providers to design, plan, and execute these projects, thereby delivering value-added services to their customers. Furthermore, the need for infrastructure is pushing innovation in the engineering services sector as suppliers create new, more efficient methods of designing and building infrastructure.

The value of all new infrastructure buildings in the United States reached USD 1844.10 billion in February 2023, up from USD 1808.34 billion in October 2022, according to the US Census Bureau. Growing infrastructure is increasing the need for engineering service providers to increase their skills and interact with other providers and stakeholders to satisfy the demands of clients.

The use of digital technologies such as AI, iot, and cloud computing also drives the market. These technologies are used to gather, process, and analyze massive volumes of data in real-time to make better decisions. Architectural design and engineering services are being transformed by new technology. Engineering businesses must examine and adopt these relevant technological innovations to remain competitive. According to Delteks research, 25% of architectural and engineering businesses perceive their firms to be digitally advanced now, while 76% anticipate it to be in five years.

However, political insecurity, such as changes in government, laws, and regulations or geopolitical conflicts, can cause uncertainty for businesses and investors, lowering investment and demand for services related to engineering and stifling market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for sustainability, with service providers assisting customers in implementing energy-efficient buildings, circular economy projects, and renewable energy. Despite obstacles, including growing labor costs and supply chain interruptions, the industry is expected to develop steadily in the post-pandemic era. Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/engineering-services-market

OPPORTUNITIES

• The need for superior quality and process execution.

• Global Market Expansion: Exploring new markets, partnerships, and export opportunities.

• Need for leadership in sophisticated solutions to enable our clients to optimize the efficiency of their businesses. •

• Constant upgradation of the technology enables us to emerge as a leader in this fast-paced environment.

• Consolidation/acquisitions/restructuring opens out opportunities for the business.

• Creating connected data-driven factories for real-time monitoring and optimization.

• Implementing advanced quality control methods, such as Al-powered inspection and predictive analytics.

THREATS:

• Enhanced competition from both local and global players and the rise of disruptive business models in manufacturing industry and the emergence of new technology, the company runs the risk of obsolescence.

• A dependence on technology and third-party platforms exposes us to threats posed on the internet such as virus attacks leading to execution failures and disclosure of client information.

• Adapting to evolving industry standards, laws, and regulations.

• Risks of theft, counterfeiting, and unauthorized use of proprietary technologies.

• Intensifying competition from low-cost countries and emerging markets.

• Rapid technological advancements can render existing equipment and processes outdated.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE:

1) REVIEW OF OPERATIONS :

The Total Income of the Company stood at ? 3,432.04 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against ? 4,670.88 lacs in the previous year. The Company made a net profit of ? 645.53 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the net profit of ? 148.78 lacs in the previous year.

2) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY :

The company has an Internal Control System commensurate with its requirement and size of business to ensure that the assets and interest of the company assets are safeguarded. The adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control across various activities, as well as compliance with laid down system and policies are comprehensively and frequently monitored by your companys management at all the levels of the organization. The company has established well defined policies and processes across the organization covering all major activities including authority for approvals. In all cases where monetary decisions are involved, various limits and authorities are in place.

The Companys internal controls are structured in a manner that ensure reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use or losses, executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies, laws and accounting standards.

With a strong monitoring system in place, the Company has an Audit Committee, the details of which have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors review the existing audit procedures and internal systems of control on an ongoing basis keeping in mind the organizations requirements, growth prospects and ever evolving business environment. They also review the internal audit findings and recommendations and ensure that corrective measures are implemented. Suggestions for improvement are considered and the Audit Committee follows up on the implementation of corrective actions.

3) RISKS AND CONCERN:

Risk is an integral part of the business and we aim at delivering superior shareholder value by achieving an appropriate balance between risks and returns. The industry is subject to continuously evolving legislative and regulatory environment due to increasing globalization, integration of world markets, newer and more complex products & transactions and an increasingly stringent regulatory framework.

Our senior management identifies and monitors the risks on an ongoing basis and evolves processes/systems to monitor and control the same to contain the risks to minimum levels. Periodic monitoring by our officials helps in identifying risks in early stage. If required, a risk event update report is periodically placed before the Board of Directors of the Company.

Regulatory framework, focused on maintaining controls on domestic businesses but even inadvertently creating more favorable regulatory environment for global entities operating in India is a matter of concern. We actively participate in dialogue in industry bodies and with regulators to point these out and to recommend appropriate changes.

4) RISK MANGEMENT :

For Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited, an effective risk management policy lies at the core of our business philosophy. Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited is exposed to various risks and uncertainties in the normal course of our business.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited, risk management strategy has product modification, research and development, strategies to enhance exports, etc. Multiple products and diverse revenue streams enable the Company to ensure continued offering of customized solutions to suit client needs at all times - good and bad.

5) KEY RATIOS

Ratios March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Change in ratios in % Current ratio 3.83 1.27 201.68 Debt- Equity Ratio 0.11 3.30 -96.64 Debt Service Coverage ratio 3.86 1.55 149.81 Return on Equity ratio 0.22 0.52 -59.83 Inventory Turnover ratio 2.74 2.41 13.81 Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio 2.96 2.78 6.36 Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 4.25 2.98 42.87 Net Capital Turnover Ratio 1.39 4.98 -72.19 Net Profit ratio 0.08 0.05 72.68 Return on Capital Employed 0.19 0.55 -64.99 Return on Investment 0.02 0.03 -54.46

REASONS FOR MORE THAN 25% VARIANCE

RATIOS WITH VARIANCE MORE THAN 25% REASONS FOR VARIANCE Current ratio Due to decrease in current liability as the short-term borrowing were repaid during the year, leading to better ratio. Debt- Equity Ratio Due to decrease in debt liability as the borrowings were repaid during the year, leading to better ratio. Debt Service Coverage ratio Due to substantial increase in earnings for debt service as compared to interest and principal repayment of long term borrowing. Return on Equity ratio Due to increase in net profits , while simultaneous increase in Average Shareholders Equity as the shares were issued during the year Inventory Turnover ratio Due to increase in revenue from operation as compared to average inventory. Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio Due to increase in revenue from operation and better management of debtors. Trade Payable Turnover Ratio With rise in business, more purchases are being made and at better credit terms and are paid on time, therby maintaining average trade payable Net Capital Turnover Ratio Increase in working capital gap during 2023-24 as the current liabilities are paid and there is increase in current asset.. Net Profit ratio Better profit margins resulting in increase in net profits over the years. Return on Capital Employed With the increase in profit before interest and tax, there is simultaneous increase in capital in business. Return on Investment Fall in return on investment is due to increase in deposit as an investment towards end of period.

6) HUMAN RESOURCES :

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited is part of a dynamic and progressive group that actively fosters a challenging work environment and encourages Entrepreneurship. With trust being the critical part of our business belief, we lay a strong emphasis on integrity, teamwork, innovation, performance and partnership. Our professional staff with diverse backgrounds brings varied talent, knowedge and experience to the Group, helping our businesses to remain competitive, achieve greater success and newer milestones. Our management team and board of directors are resolved to do what, we believe, is best for our shareholders, clients and associates.

At Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited, we recruit for skill, experience, right attitude, commitment and diversity. However, the one common trait that runs through the DNA of every employee is entrepreneurship. We encourage our employees to act as owners, partners and managers of their individual functions while providing a conducive environment for them to be creative and productive.

7) OUTLOOK:

The new initiatives undertaken are in early stages and FY 2025 marks the beginning of a transition of the business

from a pure traditional brokerage into a new generation digital brokerage. It will leverage its relations with multiple fintech

and bank partners to capitalize on the growing financial services opportunity in India.

8) SAFE HARBOUR :

This document contains statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the businesses, which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the businesses to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the assumptions, predictions and other forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause assumptions, actual future results and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirely by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the managements discussion and analysis of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limiteds Annual Report, FY2023-24