Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 at Registered Office to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone)for the Year Ended March 31 2024 thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 15th, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 22nd 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year and year ended March 31, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Appointment of M/s. DGMS & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-25. Results for the financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation for Appointment of Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) In continuation of the earlier outcome submitted for the Board Meeting held on 22nd May, 2024 regarding consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that we have rectified the clerical/typographical error in the Financials. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)