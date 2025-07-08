Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹66.95
Prev. Close₹67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹67.95
Day's Low₹66.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹41,371.53
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,214.25
|93.69
|2,74,235.18
|619.71
|0
|14,462.39
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,439.65
|137.05
|1,93,372.74
|349.92
|0.09
|4,106.1
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
129.9
|128.61
|60,551.21
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.43
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
372.4
|323.83
|19,425.64
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.91
Medplus Health Services Ltd
MEDPLUS
853.1
|253.15
|10,215.31
|13.98
|0
|201.75
|103.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Main Building Arvind Ltd Premi,
Naroda Road,
Gujarat - 380025
Tel: 91-79-30138000
Website: http://www.arvind-fashions.com
Email: invstor.relations@arvindbrands.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Arvind Fashions Ltd Partly Paidup
