iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

121.25
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.71

7.81

7.81

7.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.99

26.93

22.06

17.27

Net Worth

39.7

34.74

29.87

25.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0.38

3.71

7.36

9.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

40.08

38.45

37.23

34.67

Fixed Assets

0.21

0.31

0.18

0.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

36.94

33.24

33.41

27.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

1.48

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

39.09

35.54

35.41

28.53

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.15

-2.3

-2

-2.03

Cash

2.93

4.91

3.64

6.46

Total Assets

40.08

38.46

37.23

34.67

Ascom Leasing & : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.