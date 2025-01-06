Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.71
7.81
7.81
7.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.99
26.93
22.06
17.27
Net Worth
39.7
34.74
29.87
25.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0.38
3.71
7.36
9.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
40.08
38.45
37.23
34.67
Fixed Assets
0.21
0.31
0.18
0.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.94
33.24
33.41
27.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
1.48
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
39.09
35.54
35.41
28.53
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.15
-2.3
-2
-2.03
Cash
2.93
4.91
3.64
6.46
Total Assets
40.08
38.46
37.23
34.67
