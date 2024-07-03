iifl-logo-icon 1
Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd Share Price

121.25
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:37:15 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open121.25
  • Day's High121.25
  • 52 Wk High277.65
  • Prev. Close127.6
  • Day's Low121.25
  • 52 Wk Low 110.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.6
  • P/E30.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.13
  • EPS4.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.03
  • Div. Yield0
Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

121.25

Prev. Close

127.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.6

Day's High

121.25

Day's Low

121.25

52 Week's High

277.65

52 Week's Low

110.6

Book Value

38.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.03

P/E

30.02

EPS

4.25

Divi. Yield

0

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:55 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.98%

Non-Promoter- 26.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.71

7.81

7.81

7.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.99

26.93

22.06

17.27

Net Worth

39.7

34.74

29.87

25.08

Minority Interest

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tushar Rohitbhai Pandya

Whole-time Director

Rupalben Tushar Pandya

Whole-time Director

Rohitkumar Balvantrai Pandya

Independent Director

Ketanbhai Dhanjibhai Lakhani

Independent Director

Jayshriben Rajendra Pathak

Independent Director

Pradeep Champaklal Wadiwalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd

Summary

Ascom Leasing & Investments Limited was incorporated on December 16, 1986. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 07, 1987. Subsequently, the Company holds the Certificate of Registration dated December 17, 2015 issued by the RBI, Ahmedabad to carry on the activities of a non-deposit taking NBFC with the RBI.The Company started its business as NBFC in 2001 with the mission of providing services to economically active poor who are not adequately served by the financial institutions. Mr.Rohit Pandya & Mr.Tushar Pandya tookover the Company in March 2015. After change of management, Company booked growth of more than 100 % year over year. With the aim to serve Indias 50 million MSMEs and its emerging middle class, with a various products , with latest technologies. Unlike traditional models of financing, the Company created new product to finance. Currently more than 20 districts of Gujarat are under operational area .In November 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,08,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 6.32 Crore.The Company engaged in the business of finance, hire purchase, leasing and lending terms loans, mortgage financing. Its customers include first-time buyers of vehicles, self-employed and professional or non-professional individuals, small and medium entrepreneurs and customers with informal income and limited banking and credit history. The Company offers a diverse range of loan products t
Company FAQs

What is the Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd share price today?

The Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd is ₹142.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd is 30.02 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd is ₹110.6 and ₹277.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd?

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.69%, 3 Years at 47.61%, 1 Year at -21.69%, 6 Month at 4.16%, 3 Month at 2.08% and 1 Month at 8.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.02 %

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

Follow us on

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

