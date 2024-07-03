Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹121.25
Prev. Close₹127.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.6
Day's High₹121.25
Day's Low₹121.25
52 Week's High₹277.65
52 Week's Low₹110.6
Book Value₹38.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.03
P/E30.02
EPS4.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.71
7.81
7.81
7.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.99
26.93
22.06
17.27
Net Worth
39.7
34.74
29.87
25.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tushar Rohitbhai Pandya
Whole-time Director
Rupalben Tushar Pandya
Whole-time Director
Rohitkumar Balvantrai Pandya
Independent Director
Ketanbhai Dhanjibhai Lakhani
Independent Director
Jayshriben Rajendra Pathak
Independent Director
Pradeep Champaklal Wadiwalal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd
Summary
Ascom Leasing & Investments Limited was incorporated on December 16, 1986. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 07, 1987. Subsequently, the Company holds the Certificate of Registration dated December 17, 2015 issued by the RBI, Ahmedabad to carry on the activities of a non-deposit taking NBFC with the RBI.The Company started its business as NBFC in 2001 with the mission of providing services to economically active poor who are not adequately served by the financial institutions. Mr.Rohit Pandya & Mr.Tushar Pandya tookover the Company in March 2015. After change of management, Company booked growth of more than 100 % year over year. With the aim to serve Indias 50 million MSMEs and its emerging middle class, with a various products , with latest technologies. Unlike traditional models of financing, the Company created new product to finance. Currently more than 20 districts of Gujarat are under operational area .In November 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,08,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 6.32 Crore.The Company engaged in the business of finance, hire purchase, leasing and lending terms loans, mortgage financing. Its customers include first-time buyers of vehicles, self-employed and professional or non-professional individuals, small and medium entrepreneurs and customers with informal income and limited banking and credit history. The Company offers a diverse range of loan products t
Read More
The Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd is ₹142.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd is 30.02 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd is ₹110.6 and ₹277.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.69%, 3 Years at 47.61%, 1 Year at -21.69%, 6 Month at 4.16%, 3 Month at 2.08% and 1 Month at 8.73%.
