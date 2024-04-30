Ascom Leasing & Investments Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of board meeting held on 05th September 2024_Directors Report_Notice of AGM_Appointment of Director In Place Of Mr. Tushar Rohitbhai Pandya (Din- 03264783), WhoRetires By Rotation And Being Eligible, Offers Himself For Re-Appointment_Re-Appointment Of Mr. Ketanbhai Dhanjibhai Lakhani As An Independent Director For ASecond Term Of Five Consecutive Years_Re-Appointment Of Mr. Pradeep Wadiwala As An Independent Director For A Second TermOf Five Consecutive Years_Re-Designation Of Mr. Rohitkumar Balvantrai Pandya From Whole Time Director To Non-Executive Director_Approval For Giving Loan To The Partnership Firm/Other Realted Firm(S) Or Entities InWhich Director Of The Company Is Related_Finalized the date of the Book Closure from Sunday, 22nd September 2024 to Saturday28th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the forthcoming Annual General Meetingto be held on 28th September 2024.