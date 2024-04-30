iifl-logo-icon 1
Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd Board Meeting

121.25
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Ascom Leasing & Investments Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of board meeting held on 05th September 2024_Directors Report_Notice of AGM_Appointment of Director In Place Of Mr. Tushar Rohitbhai Pandya (Din- 03264783), WhoRetires By Rotation And Being Eligible, Offers Himself For Re-Appointment_Re-Appointment Of Mr. Ketanbhai Dhanjibhai Lakhani As An Independent Director For ASecond Term Of Five Consecutive Years_Re-Appointment Of Mr. Pradeep Wadiwala As An Independent Director For A Second TermOf Five Consecutive Years_Re-Designation Of Mr. Rohitkumar Balvantrai Pandya From Whole Time Director To Non-Executive Director_Approval For Giving Loan To The Partnership Firm/Other Realted Firm(S) Or Entities InWhich Director Of The Company Is Related_Finalized the date of the Book Closure from Sunday, 22nd September 2024 to Saturday28th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the forthcoming Annual General Meetingto be held on 28th September 2024.
Board Meeting30 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Ascom Leasing & Investments Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

