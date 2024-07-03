Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd Summary

Ascom Leasing & Investments Limited was incorporated on December 16, 1986. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 07, 1987. Subsequently, the Company holds the Certificate of Registration dated December 17, 2015 issued by the RBI, Ahmedabad to carry on the activities of a non-deposit taking NBFC with the RBI.The Company started its business as NBFC in 2001 with the mission of providing services to economically active poor who are not adequately served by the financial institutions. Mr.Rohit Pandya & Mr.Tushar Pandya tookover the Company in March 2015. After change of management, Company booked growth of more than 100 % year over year. With the aim to serve Indias 50 million MSMEs and its emerging middle class, with a various products , with latest technologies. Unlike traditional models of financing, the Company created new product to finance. Currently more than 20 districts of Gujarat are under operational area .In November 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,08,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 6.32 Crore.The Company engaged in the business of finance, hire purchase, leasing and lending terms loans, mortgage financing. Its customers include first-time buyers of vehicles, self-employed and professional or non-professional individuals, small and medium entrepreneurs and customers with informal income and limited banking and credit history. The Company offers a diverse range of loan products to cater to the specific requirements of its customers. These products can be classified under two broad categories, namely, mortgage loans and individual loans. Depending upon the end use, these products can be further sub-divided into education, home improvement, home purchase, vehicle purchase etc.