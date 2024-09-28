Ascom Leasing & Investments Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of e-voting facilities_Date and time of commencement of remote E-voting: 25th September, 2024 at 9:00 AM. IST2. Date and time of end of remote E-voting: 27th September, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. IST3. Remote e-voting shall not be allowed beyond this 27th September 2024 at 5:00 PM.4. Cut-off date: 21st September 20245. A person whose name is recorded in the register of members or in the register of beneficial owners maintained by thedepositories as on the cut-off date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting.6. To view /download the Annual report & instructions please visit our website: www.ascomfinance.com or RTAWebsite:-www.skylinerta.com7. In case you have any enquiries, kindly contact us at Adityagroup.in@Gmail.com.. Ascom Leasing & Investments Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)