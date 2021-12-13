iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashari Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

2.07
(-4.61%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:17:43 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

8.58

8.58

1.72

1.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

4.19

12.25

8.48

Net Worth

7.91

12.77

13.97

10.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.91

12.77

13.97

10.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.76

5.85

9.55

4.59

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.5

4.66

3.86

2.51

Networking Capital

4.63

2.23

0.5

3.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.71

2.32

0.57

3.14

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.09

-0.07

-0.05

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.05

0

Total Assets

7.91

12.76

13.96

10.19

