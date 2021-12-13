Ashari Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
8.58
8.58
1.72
1.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
4.19
12.25
8.48
Net Worth
7.91
12.77
13.97
10.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.91
12.77
13.97
10.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.76
5.85
9.55
4.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.5
4.66
3.86
2.51
Networking Capital
4.63
2.23
0.5
3.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.71
2.32
0.57
3.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.09
-0.07
-0.05
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.05
0
Total Assets
7.91
12.76
13.96
10.19
