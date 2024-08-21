SectorFinance
Open₹2.17
Prev. Close₹2.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.17
Day's Low₹2.07
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
8.58
8.58
1.72
1.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
4.19
12.25
8.48
Net Worth
7.91
12.77
13.97
10.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.28
0.07
0.28
-0.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Vijay Kumar Aggarwal
Director
Ajay Kumar Aggarwal
Director
Ravindra Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Saxena
Whole-time Director
Yogesh Devidas Kulkarni
Independent Director
Harsha Jayesh Ghelani
Additional Director
Raj Kumar Singh
Reports by Ashari Agencies Ltd
Summary
Ashari Agencies Ltd was incorporated on 16th February 1985. The Company is engaged in the business of Investments in Equity markets, leasing, financing and trading in F&O segment.
Read More
