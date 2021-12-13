Ashari Agencies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.28
0.07
0.28
-0.63
Other operating items
Operating
-1.28
0.07
0.28
-0.63
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.28
0.07
0.28
-0.63
Equity raised
20.73
19.6
22.32
22.4
Investing
4.96
-4.95
-0.29
2.39
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.41
14.72
22.31
24.16
No Record Found
