Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.51
7.51
7.51
7.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.66
3.05
3.01
2.98
Net Worth
10.17
10.56
10.52
10.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.17
10.56
10.52
10.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.19
8.3
8.19
8.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.93
2.2
2.3
2.28
Inventories
0.12
0.07
0.13
0.08
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.77
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.09
2.18
2.21
2.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.06
0.06
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
10.18
10.56
10.53
10.49
