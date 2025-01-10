iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

21.38
(-4.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.51

7.51

7.51

7.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.66

3.05

3.01

2.98

Net Worth

10.17

10.56

10.52

10.49

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.17

10.56

10.52

10.49

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.19

8.3

8.19

8.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.93

2.2

2.3

2.28

Inventories

0.12

0.07

0.13

0.08

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.77

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.09

2.18

2.21

2.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.06

0.06

0.04

0.02

Total Assets

10.18

10.56

10.53

10.49

