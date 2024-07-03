Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹25.89
Prev. Close₹25.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.52
Day's High₹26.64
Day's Low₹25.89
52 Week's High₹25.57
52 Week's Low₹10.6
Book Value₹13.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.51
7.51
7.51
7.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.66
3.05
3.01
2.98
Net Worth
10.17
10.56
10.52
10.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.18
0.86
0.12
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Purushottam R Agarwal
CEO & Director
Pinky Mukesh Agarwal
Independent Director
Anandkumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Sumant Periwal
Additional Director
Anjani Radheshyam Agarwal
Independent Director
Sudhir Kumar Asthana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ashtasidhhi Industries Limited which was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name & style of Gujarat Investa Private Limited on 22.01.1993. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Gujarat Investa Limited with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on 15.02.1995. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Ashtasidhhi Industries Limited on August 12, 2022.The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company engaged in the business of providing finance. It is mainly engaged in lending and offering a wide array of services/products in the financial services sector. Since, there is stiff competition amongst major NBFC companies as of today, the Company has managed to maintain its profitability, which is due to timely adoption of prudent business strategies, measures taken to reduce cost of funds and cost of operations, improved fund management and effective steps taken to maintain the level of the Company. It also strengthened the financial position.The Company changed its main object by addition of textile business activities in 2022-23.
The Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd is ₹19.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd is ₹10.6 and ₹25.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.29%, 3 Years at 40.81%, 1 Year at 103.37%, 6 Month at 90.83%, 3 Month at 41.47% and 1 Month at 50.53%.
