Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd Share Price

26.6
(4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.89
  • Day's High26.64
  • 52 Wk High25.57
  • Prev. Close25.38
  • Day's Low25.89
  • 52 Wk Low 10.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

25.89

Prev. Close

25.38

Turnover(Lac.)

1.52

Day's High

26.64

Day's Low

25.89

52 Week's High

25.57

52 Week's Low

10.6

Book Value

13.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.06%

Non-Promoter- 41.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.51

7.51

7.51

7.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.66

3.05

3.01

2.98

Net Worth

10.17

10.56

10.52

10.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.18

0.86

0.12

0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Purushottam R Agarwal

CEO & Director

Pinky Mukesh Agarwal

Independent Director

Anandkumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Sumant Periwal

Additional Director

Anjani Radheshyam Agarwal

Independent Director

Sudhir Kumar Asthana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd

Summary

Ashtasidhhi Industries Limited which was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name & style of Gujarat Investa Private Limited on 22.01.1993. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Gujarat Investa Limited with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on 15.02.1995. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Ashtasidhhi Industries Limited on August 12, 2022.The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company engaged in the business of providing finance. It is mainly engaged in lending and offering a wide array of services/products in the financial services sector. Since, there is stiff competition amongst major NBFC companies as of today, the Company has managed to maintain its profitability, which is due to timely adoption of prudent business strategies, measures taken to reduce cost of funds and cost of operations, improved fund management and effective steps taken to maintain the level of the Company. It also strengthened the financial position.The Company changed its main object by addition of textile business activities in 2022-23.
Company FAQs

What is the Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd is ₹19.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd is ₹10.6 and ₹25.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd?

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.29%, 3 Years at 40.81%, 1 Year at 103.37%, 6 Month at 90.83%, 3 Month at 41.47% and 1 Month at 50.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.93 %

