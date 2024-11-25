Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held as on 25.11.2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Purushottam Agarwal (DIN:00396869) director of the Company as Compliance officer of the Company for all listing regulations compliances until appointment of New Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f from closing business hours of 25.11.2024

GUJARAT INVESTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Board meeting held as on 13.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

GUJARAT INVESTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th day of August 2024 at Registered Office of the company to transact and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report of Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Following business are transacted and approved in the board meeting: 1. Approved the statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report by the auditor for the Quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024 in compliance of Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. - The copy of the said result along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. 2.The Board considered, discussed and reviewed the other items and ongoing business propositions. Dear Sir, This is to inform you that we are submitting the revised outcome of the Board meeting held on 12.08.2024. Due to inadvertent human error the outcome filed as on 12.08.2024 was uploaded without Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor. Kindly note that the figure of the unaudited financial results along with the other disclosures submitted vide Board Meeting Outcome date 12.08.2024 remains unchanged. Please find enclosed the revised outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

GUJARAT INVESTA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday 27th day of May 2024 at Registered Office of the company at 252 New Cloth Market Opp. Raipur Gate Ahmedabad Gujarat 380002 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairman. Please note that the window for trading of the shares of the company which has been closed with effect from 01st April 2024 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives as per regulation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. This is for your information and record please. Dear Sir/ Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company have, at their meeting held today, i.e., Monday, May 27th, 2024 inter alia, transacted following businesses: ? Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results/Statements and Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. ? The appointment of M/s. Umesh Ved & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice, Ahmedabad, as a Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 ? The appointment of M/s. Kamal M. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Please take the same on record and oblige Read less.. Dear Sir/Madam The Board of Directors of the company have at their meeting held as on 27.05.2024 Monday transacted and approved the following transactions: - Approved Standalone Audited financial statements along with Audit Report of the company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

