Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd Company Summary

20.32
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd Summary

Ashtasidhhi Industries Limited which was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name & style of Gujarat Investa Private Limited on 22.01.1993. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Limited Company and the Company name was changed to Gujarat Investa Limited with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on 15.02.1995. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Ashtasidhhi Industries Limited on August 12, 2022.The Company is a registered Non-Banking Finance Company engaged in the business of providing finance. It is mainly engaged in lending and offering a wide array of services/products in the financial services sector. Since, there is stiff competition amongst major NBFC companies as of today, the Company has managed to maintain its profitability, which is due to timely adoption of prudent business strategies, measures taken to reduce cost of funds and cost of operations, improved fund management and effective steps taken to maintain the level of the Company. It also strengthened the financial position.The Company changed its main object by addition of textile business activities in 2022-23.

