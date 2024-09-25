iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd AGM

20.07
(-1.23%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ashtasidhhi Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting to be held as on 25.09.2024 at 11:00 AM at registered office of the Company located at 252, New Cloth Market, Opposite Raipur Gate, Ahmedabad-380002. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the members of the Company at the 32nd AGM held today i.e.25.09.2024 approved the reappointment of M/s. Nahata Jain & Associates (FRN:106801W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the term of 4 year till conclusion of 36th AGM to be held in a calendar year 2029 Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 we herewith submit the proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting held as on Wednesday 25.09.2024 at the Registered office of the located at 252, New Cloth Market Opposite Raipur Gate, Ahmedabad-380002 to transact business mentioned in the notice dated 12.08.2024 convening the Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)

