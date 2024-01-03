Asian Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.78
1.84
0.28
0.52
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.5
-0.39
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.57
-0.51
-0.02
-0.14
Working capital
3.96
3.35
0.89
1.36
Other operating items
Operating
4.66
4.17
0.75
1.36
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.34
0.75
-11.23
Free cash flow
4.73
4.51
1.5
-9.86
Equity raised
10.58
6.43
4.3
3.66
Investing
0
0.18
0
1.15
Financing
2.24
0.13
1.19
2.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.56
11.26
7
-2.51
