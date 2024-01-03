iifl-logo
Asian Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Asian Fertilizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.78

1.84

0.28

0.52

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.5

-0.39

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.57

-0.51

-0.02

-0.14

Working capital

3.96

3.35

0.89

1.36

Other operating items

Operating

4.66

4.17

0.75

1.36

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.34

0.75

-11.23

Free cash flow

4.73

4.51

1.5

-9.86

Equity raised

10.58

6.43

4.3

3.66

Investing

0

0.18

0

1.15

Financing

2.24

0.13

1.19

2.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.56

11.26

7

-2.51

