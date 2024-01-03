Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
39.66
47.76
31.92
50.06
yoy growth (%)
-16.96
49.61
-36.23
-8.11
Raw materials
-24.09
-30.92
-21.96
-35.33
As % of sales
60.74
64.74
68.78
70.57
Employee costs
-2.93
-2.85
-1.97
-2.09
As % of sales
7.39
5.96
6.17
4.19
Other costs
-9.84
-11.17
-6.59
-9.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.81
23.39
20.65
18.7
Operating profit
2.79
2.81
1.39
3.26
OPM
7.04
5.88
4.37
6.52
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.5
-0.39
-0.37
Interest expense
-1.02
-0.95
-1.28
-2.88
Other income
0.52
0.49
0.57
0.52
Profit before tax
1.78
1.84
0.28
0.52
Taxes
-0.57
-0.51
-0.02
-0.14
Tax rate
-32.14
-27.77
-8.68
-27.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.21
1.33
0.26
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.21
1.33
0.26
0.38
yoy growth (%)
-9.08
409.62
-31.12
16.23
NPM
3.05
2.79
0.82
0.75
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.