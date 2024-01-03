iifl-logo
Asian Fertilizers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

39.66

47.76

31.92

50.06

yoy growth (%)

-16.96

49.61

-36.23

-8.11

Raw materials

-24.09

-30.92

-21.96

-35.33

As % of sales

60.74

64.74

68.78

70.57

Employee costs

-2.93

-2.85

-1.97

-2.09

As % of sales

7.39

5.96

6.17

4.19

Other costs

-9.84

-11.17

-6.59

-9.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.81

23.39

20.65

18.7

Operating profit

2.79

2.81

1.39

3.26

OPM

7.04

5.88

4.37

6.52

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.5

-0.39

-0.37

Interest expense

-1.02

-0.95

-1.28

-2.88

Other income

0.52

0.49

0.57

0.52

Profit before tax

1.78

1.84

0.28

0.52

Taxes

-0.57

-0.51

-0.02

-0.14

Tax rate

-32.14

-27.77

-8.68

-27.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.21

1.33

0.26

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.21

1.33

0.26

0.38

yoy growth (%)

-9.08

409.62

-31.12

16.23

NPM

3.05

2.79

0.82

0.75

